ROMOSS's Evolutionary Freestyle Energy Solution is Coming Soon

Explore Beyond Your Limits with Powerplus Capability

World's First Portable Expandable Power Station with Unique Accessories

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Beyond Your Limits. That's the slogan behind ROMOSS X1000, a brand dedicated to delivering outstanding and free charging experiences globally while ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. With the increasing demand for reliable portable power stations in various charging applications, the new ROMOSS X1000 is designed to provide a variable and reliable power source for all scenarios such as off-grid life, emergency/backup, and outdoor explorations. With the ability to boost both power and capacity freely, the X1000 can provide a fresh and unprecedented charging choice for users.

ROMOSS X1000 Portable Power Station (PRNewswire)

For Emergencies

With today's power becoming more and more unreliable and expensive as a result of power outages, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events, it's necessary to have a stable and economic backup system in place. With the right system, people can keep their necessities available, from a refrigerator or freezer to a fan and climate controls. The ROMOSS X1000 is an excellent choice for those who want to be prepared for emergencies. Its large capacity, long battery life, UPS uninterrupted power supply, and DIY customizable power supply design make it a trustworthy companion to have on hand during power outages. Users will never be left in the dark with its [Powerplus] capacity.

For Outdoor Activities

Meanwhile, the increasing popularity of outdoor recreation has led to a growing demand for high-capacity portable power stations with fast charge, and that's why ROMOSS is going to offer this new type of portable power station with expandable functions to meet the [Powerplus] needs. Outdoor recreation has become increasingly popular globally. The pandemic played a significant role in this increase, as outdoor spaces became a refuge for people to safely socialize, improve physical and mental health, connect with family, and recover from screen fatigue.

With a capacity of up to 16kWh and a fast charge of 80% in 1 hour, the X1000 is useful for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and fishing. With robust hardware and compact design, it can provide a safe source of electricity for devices when people are away from home while offering a sense of portability. It is also environmentally friendly as it does not emit harmful fumes or noise like fuel-run generators compared to traditional gas generators. Designed as the world's first portable expandable power station with unique accessories, X1000 provides a wide range of power voltages and multi-functional spaces for more creative outdoor explorations such as outdoor filming, busking, and live shows. In a word, more power and broader compatibility come with the [free plus] lifestyle.

[ROMOSS's Mission]

ROMOSS adheres to the brand vision of "Charging for a better life" during the past decade. This time, ROMOSS is dedicated to a bigger mission to offer the power that can help customers enjoy life in the dark, explore beyond the limits, and embrace all life possibilities despite all the odds. Charge A New Future.

[ROMOSS New Launch - Powerplus portable power station]

The market for portable power stations and power solutions is constantly growing, offering an abundance of options in various versions, packages, and capacities. But when it comes to finding a reliable all-in-one solution for homes that can be used during emergencies and real-world scenarios, only a few products meet the criteria. The ROMOSS X1000 is one of these products, providing a sustainable and flexible [Powerplus] solution that users can count on.

The modular design allows users to manage 4 units of X1000 and 12 units of extra batteries freely to obtain as high as 4000W power and 16kWh total capacity, which sets the users free from the anxiety between capacity and portability. Besides, the X1000 is an all-around device with a built-in magnet system, which allows them to easily attach a few magnetic accessories, such as a selfie stick light, projector holder, trolley, and fan. The compatibility significantly improves convenience and functionality. With the plus power and accessories, buyers can achieve a colorful lifestyle with more freedom.

[Where to Buy]

If you're looking for a power supply system that offers flexibility, reliability, and durability, you might want to check out ROMOSS X1000. The ROMOSS X1000 portable power station is coming soon on Kickstarter, where you can get early bird discounts and exclusive rewards. Don't miss this opportunity to get your hands on this fantastic device that can change your charging life. Sign up now on the website or follow us on social media to get notified when the campaign goes live. Be one of the first backers of the ROMOSS X1000 and join the exploration revolution.

About X1000：

ROMOSS X1000「Powerplus」Portable Power Station (Will be available on Kickstarter in November)

Product Name ROMOSS X1000 1008Wh 1000W Portable Power Station Features Expandable Up to 16kWh via PowerPlus Tech Power Surge at 4000W with 4 X1000s via R-Rise Tech 1h to 80% Fast Charging via HyperCharge Tech 10ms Auto Switch via R-UPS Tech Modular Design, Customizable Power Solution for 99% Appliances Rated Power 1000W, Peak Power 2000W with R-Max Tech Simultaneously Charges Up to 10 Devices LiFePO₄ Car-Grade Battery, 10-Year Lifespan 3000 Cycles Compatible with Various Magnetic Accessories Advanced BMS (* Battery Management System) Auto ECO Mode Faster Cooling in 20 mins Price $999

Specs Product Name ROMOSS RX1000 1008Wh 1000W Portable Power Station Battery Type LiFePO₄ Material ABS + PC (V0 fire-retardant grade) Capacity 1008Wh (22.4V 45Ah) ≈ 315000mAh (3.2V) Parallel Capacity

(with Extra Battery) max. 16kWh Power Rated 1000W Peak 2000W Combined Max. 4000W LCD Display battery level, R-MAX constant power mode, ECO mode, remaining charging

time, current input power, AC/DC input status, high-temperature warning,

current temperature status, R-RISE parallel mode, Bluetooth connection status

(reserved), Wi-Fi connection status (reserved), fan running status, remaining

usage time, current output power, USB output status, AC/DC output status, low

voltage warning LED Light 1 * 2W Flashlight (SOS) 1 * 2W Input AC Input (220–240V~50Hz 5A MAX) wall charging port/220V/600W DC Input (Anderson/12–60V/400W MAX) solar charging port/12–60V/400W car charging port/12V/100W Output 2 * AC outlet: each 1000W (max. 2000W) 3 * DC outlet: 1 * car socket + 2 * DC5525, max. 120W 2 * USB-A (QC3.0): 5V/3.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, max. 18W 2 * Type-C (PD3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A (20V/5A), max.

60W (100W) 1 * magnetic wireless charging station: max. 15W (small circle magnet for

iPhone; large circle magnet for portable fan, light, etc.) AC Parallel Port 220–240V/50Hz, 4.55A, 1000W MAX Expansion Battery Port 19–25V, 50A MAX Buttons 2-in-1 light button main power button ECO button AC outlet/parallel button DC output button Temperature Range Recharge 0–40℃/32–104℉ Discharge -10–40℃/14–104℉ Safety Standards UL, FCC, CE, RoHS, UN38.3, SGS, MSDS Battery Life 3000 cycles Operating Life 10 years Dimensions 366 × 220 × 260 mm/14.4 × 8.7 × 10.2 in Weight 13 kg/28 lbs/10.6 oz What's in the Box? 1 * ROMOSS RX1000 portable power station 1 * AC charging cable 1 * car charging cable 1 * user manual

About ROMOSS

Charge A New Future

ROMOSS Technology Co., Ltd. is a company that specializes in energy techs and consumer electronics, such as power banks, outdoor power systems, data cables, power adapters, car chargers, and power strips. ROMOSS was established in Shenzhen to deliver outstanding charging experiences globally while ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. ROMOSS has developed a range of products, including the power bank, power station, charger, charging cable, which contains the ULTRA, the MAGNETIC, the LINE, the SENSE, the X explore, the S speed, the NEO and the CYCLES, to cater to the diverse needs of its users over the past decade. ROMOSS products are sold in over 120 countries with over 600 technology patents.

The X1000 power station is a testament to ROMOSS's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. At ROMOSS, we believe that everyone deserves a convenient and enjoyable charging life, and the X1000 is designed to make that possible for you. With the RX1000, you can stay connected and powered up, no matter where you are. In addition to being a power station, the X1000 is your ultimate charging solution.

Follow ROMOSS：

ROMOSS Official Website: https://www.romoss.com/ROMOSSX1000

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/romossglobalpage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/romoss_global/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@romossofficial

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RomossGlobal/videos

ROMOSS PR

Leo Wu Global Marketing Director blilucky99@gmail.com

Vion Zhang Global Branding Director zhengwh@7000mall.com

Amy Wang Senior Marketing Manager marketingteam@romoss.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROMOSS