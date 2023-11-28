kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with Turbo Wholesale Tires

IRWINDALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbo Wholesale Tires announced today a powerful brand partnership and alignment with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), the 14th most powerful licensing brand in the world, per License Global! Ms. Ireland, kiWW®'s Chair, CEO and Chief Designer will also serve as official brand ambassador for the company's Lexani Tire brand.

"Ms. Ireland's rise to super-mogul status, her confident sense of style and her empowering message to women, makes her a natural fit to tell the Lexani Tire brand story," said Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires. "Our brand is about the American dream and enabling more consumers, particularly women, to achieve it. We're very excited that Kathy and her brilliant team have chosen to collaborate with us and help bring our story to customers nationwide."

"We are delighted to partner with Phillip and his incredible Turbo Wholesale Tires team," says Ms. Ireland, who is currently featured in Forbes' 50 Over 50 issue. "Phillip and his team's commitment to empowering women in life and business, so they can live the American dream, fully aligns with kiWW®'s values and advocacy. We look forward to working with the entire team in bringing the Lexani Tire brand to our customers."

Ms. Ireland will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns to generate greater awareness for Turbo brands.

Turbo Wholesale Tires has been a trusted tire supplier, leading the industry with a strong emphasis and understanding of the independent tire dealer. Turbo Wholesale Tires has evolved into a national and international supplier of its proprietary brands, Lexani Performance Tire, RBP Tires and Lionhart Tires. With nearly a million square feet of warehouse space nationwide, Turbo Wholesale Tires continues to exceed the needs of its tire customers.

About Turbo Wholesale Tires

Since 1983, Turbo has been a trusted tire supplier, leading the industry with a keen focus and understanding of the independent tire dealer. The Company has evolved into a national and international supplier of proprietary brands – Lexani, Lionhart, and Rolling Big Power – along with products from Pirelli, Falken, Bridgestone and others, while continuing to stay true to its service roots. Turbo's keen understanding of consumer trends has led to the development of unique tire sizes and tread patterns that have driven not only rapid growth but the increasing attention of both industry insiders and important influencers like West Coast Customs and others. For more information, please refer to the Turbo website at turbotires.net/.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society. www.kathyireland.com/

