Hyundai Motor North America's Olabisi Boyle Named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy for Hyundai Motor North America, was named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star in the operations executive category. The esteemed awards program includes an annual selection of thirty-eight outstanding individuals who are leaders in the highly competitive automotive industry. In addition to Boyle's recognition, Euisun Chung, executive chair of the Hyundai Motor Group received the Industry Leader honor.

Hyundai Motor North America's Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy awarded 2023 Automotive News All-Star, Nov. 27, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Having Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, and Hyundai Motor North America's Olabisi Boyle, recognized on the distinguished list of awardees for the 2023 Automotive News All-Star awards is an exceptional recognition for the company," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "Olabisi is helping lead the company's evolution into an electrified era. Hyundai remains committed to offering a diverse product line-up including multiple propulsion systems on both sedans and SUVs, to remain a leader in the U.S. market."

Boyle has made several significant achievements in her role at Hyundai including leading the expansion of Hyundai vehicles into the Tesla Charging network by 2024, through integration of the North American Charging Standard (NACS), as well as pioneering the Hyundai Home initiative, launching the Evolve+ EV subscription program and introducing in-vehicle payments.

She has also received significant accolades throughout her career, including being named an Automotive News All-Star for Product Development in 2021 and making it to the list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2020.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America