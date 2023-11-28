Deltek and CEO Mike Corkery Named to the 2023 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List

The annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies and top tech executives in the region

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), for the sixth year in a row. In addition, Deltek CEO Mike Corkery has been honored for the fourth year in a row as a Top Tech Executive. NVTC is the trade association representing the vibrant technology community in Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington area.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to receive this award as a top tech company. At Deltek, we are passionate about driving innovation and growth for project-based businesses, as well as making a positive difference in the communities we call home. Our customers and employees are always our top priority, and this award reflects the dedication and excellence of our team in delivering innovative solutions and world-class support. We are grateful to be among many of our customers, and other esteemed firms and leaders on this year's list," said Mike Corkery, Deltek president and CEO.

The NVTC Tech 100 honorees represent the most important and growing sectors in the region's tech industry; this awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, leaders, and rising stars who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading the region's growth. A panel of independent judges — including Jamie Graham (Kipps DeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), Jim McCabe (Clearsight Advisors), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG) — reviewed the nominations.

"Congratulations to this year's dynamic list of Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever. NVTC congratulates Deltek and Mike Corkery for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries."

Honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration with the theme of "A Night at the AI Art Museum" on December 12, 2023, from 6 – 8 PM EST at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Natasha Engan, Deltek's SVP of Global Sales, will serve as the event emcee that evening. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit NVTC online.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

