3LS Inc. Launches New Behavioral Health Venture Studio

Investments in Digital Solutions Accelerate Services to Youth, Families, Educators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3LS Inc., a provider of administrative and advisory services to human service organizations, today announced the launch of a new venture studio to accelerate the creation of evidence-based behavioral health solutions that support youth, families, and educators.

The new venture studio, 3LS Ventures, will invest in and direct resources toward early-stage behavioral health products and services that are pioneering innovative ways to improve outcomes and enhance overall wellbeing among children and the adults who care for them. 3LS Ventures will complement the existing portfolio of 3LS -related providers, including The Omni Family of Services, The Omni Family Institute, and HopeNation Counseling.

"3LS Ventures will accelerate our mission of identifying and supporting early-stage companies that are poised to have meaningful impact on the markets that we currently serve while also opening up new opportunities to affect behavioral health," said 3LS Inc. CEO Eric Strickland. "This is a logical extension of 3LS Inc.'s commitment to our clients in the region and around the country."

3LS Inc. has spent more than three decades driving innovation in child welfare and community mental health. Most recently, the company in 2023 launched HopeNation Counseling to provide counseling services and mental health services to children, teens and young adults.

3LS Ventures closed its first investment on October 1, 2023 with a majority investment in Attend Behavior, a Houston, TX-based company. Attend Behavior is a child behavioral health platform designed to empower parent learning and engagement for families who have children with Autism and other types of behavioral challenges. Attend includes a series of behaviorally based learning courses for parents as well as a suite of tools that have been designed to coach parents through the process of implementing the practices taught in the courses. The learning courses are based on the RUBI Program for Disruptive Behavior which is an evidence-based program designed by a team of researchers at several of the country's leading pediatric health systems.

"We are delighted to join the 3LS family of companies and consider this investment a real opportunity to scale up our program and services," said Dr. Stewart Pisecco, CEO and founder of Attend Behavior. "Working in partnership with 3LS Ventures, we can accelerate our progress and provide more support — faster — to serve children and families who need it."

On November 13, 3LS Ventures finalized its second investment with a majority ownership stake in Bounceback, a Nashville-based company that supports K-12 educators in managing and reducing workplace stress. Bounceback distributes evidence-based digital wellness programs — produced by career educators and award-winning content creators — that meet state and local criteria for teacher training and professional development.

"America's teachers are in crisis, with increasing numbers leaving the profession entirely," said Bounceback Founder and CEO Dorothy Morelli. "Our partnership with 3LS Ventures will allow us to extend our product to reach more educators with vital content and using technology to support mental health and wellbeing."

About 3LS Inc.

3LS Inc. is a Nashville-based company that specializes in providing administrative and advisory services to human service organizations. Services include finance and accounting, human resources, payroll, marketing and communications, and information technology. 3LS Inc. and its portfolio of companies are employee-owned through one of the largest employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) in Tennessee.

View original content:

SOURCE 3LS, Inc.