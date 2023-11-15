Robert Half's Dawn Fay Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Global Power 150 -- Women in Staffing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Fay, an operational president for global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing. This honor recognizes women who stand out as top leaders and influencers and are helping shape the global staffing industry.

A 27-year veteran of Robert Half, Fay has held several leadership positions within the company and has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and performance. In her current role, she oversees Robert Half's permanent and contract finance and accounting, administrative, and legal practice groups in dozens of locations throughout the Central United States and New York Tri-State region.

"Dawn is one of our most established and well-respected leaders and has been at the forefront of driving business growth, technology innovation and employee engagement for nearly three decades," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Her passion for helping women find success in their careers and her many contributions to the staffing industry make her very deserving of this honor."

Fay is passionate about mentoring and philanthropy, both at Robert Half and in the community. Internally, she contributed to the initial launch of Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network, whose mission is to champion and amplify women's perspectives while creating networks, community and professional development opportunities. Outside of work, Fay serves as president of the Salvatore Family Foundation, established by her family to support various community efforts with an emphasis on serving underprivileged youth through access to education and scholarships. She is also involved with organizations such as Women in Need (WIN), Dress for Success and Garden of Dreams. In 2015, she was named a Women of Influence by the New York Business Journal.

