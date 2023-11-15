Commvault is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Commvault was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments," said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Commvault is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"Commvault's participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview aligns with our focus on delivering exceptional data intelligence to customers and partners via our recently announced cyber resilience platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI," said David Ngo, Chief Technology Officer, Hyperscalers, Commvault. "Together with Microsoft, we're leveraging AI to give customers the upper hand to take action and keep data safe, whether that's detecting ransomware sooner, accelerating recoverability, or automating reporting."

Security Copilot is an AI-powered security product designed to enable security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience. The company empowers customers to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks – keeping data safe and businesses resilient. The company's unique AI-powered platform combines best-in-class data protection, exceptional data security, advanced data intelligence, and lightning-fast recovery across any workload or cloud at the lowest TCO. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations and a vast partner ecosystem have relied on Commvault to reduce risks, improve governance, and do more with data.

