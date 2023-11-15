NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkByte LLC, an end-to-end provider of next-generation high performance computing (HPC) green data centers announced a strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Together, DarkByte is looking to redefine the industry by offering customers access to an on-demand AI cloud service powered by HPE's AI-native solutions, which include industry-leading supercomputers and a robust AI software suite.

AI Meets Renewable Energy: DarkByte Teams Up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver an AI Cloud

DarkByte will host its AI cloud powered by renewable energy using sources including solar, batteries, hydro, and nanotech – helping to define new industry standards in environmental sustainability, incorporating security that meets the standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for its vendors, and scalable AI solutions.

DarkByte will leverage HPE Cray XD supercomputers, featuring NVIDIA H100 GPUs, to provide the scale and performance required to support compute-intensive workloads such as AI, machine learning, and modeling and simulation workloads. In addition, the service will include HPE's AI/ML software to support training needs with HPE Machine Learning Development Environment to rapidly train large-scale models, and HPE Machine Learning Data Management Software to integrate, track, and audit data with reproducible AI capabilities to generate trustworthy and accurate models.

DarkByte's AI cloud service will target government agencies and organizations responsible for driving mission-critical initiatives such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

"We are delighted to collaborate with HPE to elevate this AI Cloud Service offering, further capitalizing on the growth of AI applications and building our next-generation digital infrastructure," says Akbar Shamji, CEO of DarkByte "We are proud to deliver energy efficiency to the data center industry alongside advanced heat capture solutions to drive industrial scale agriculture, anchored in enhanced community development.

"This strategic alliance represents a significant industry milestone uniting leading strategies in renewable energy development with the pioneering force in supercomputer technology. HPE's renowned reputation and expertise in running AI at-scale bolsters our customer's trust in this service. The relationship comes at a pivotal time for our company as we continue to expand capacity for HPC data centers with physical and network security capabilities that align to the standards the DOD sets for its vendors, rapid advancement towards zero carbon displacement energy supply, and deep community engagement and job creation through driving heat capture into labor-intensive industrial greenhouses."

"DarkByte shares our vision in making powerful AI accessible to more organizations while minimizing environmental impact," said Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, HPC, AI & Labs, at HPE. "We look forward to working together to make our industry-leading supercomputing and machine learning software, purpose-built to support AI training at-scale, available to customers as a cloud service."

About DarkByte

Our civilization is being fundamentally transformed by HPC compute. There are foundational risks associated with this evolution that must be mitigated from the outset. Data centers represent a critical nexus of energy consumption, capital deployment, and intellectual property development. Conscientious electrification planning and vigilant physical and network security, alongside close attention to customer awareness and success, will define DarkByte's leadership as an AI cloud services business. Through the creation of environments rooted in community engagement, heat capture, food security and job creation, DarkByte ensures seamless operations for its partners and customers. DarkSherpa and DarkKnight will deliver managed AI and cybersecurity products and services, crafted for peak performance.

