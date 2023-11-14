Invert Achieves B Corporation Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Social and Environmental Responsibility

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") , a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved B Corporation (B Corp) certification , solidifying its commitment to a higher standard of corporate social and environmental responsibility.

To achieve B Corp certification, Invert demonstrated that it has met high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. The certification process is rigorous and comprehensive, and assessed Invert's impact across several aspects, including governance, employee relations, environmental practices, and community engagement; resulting in an overall B Impact Score of 90.7.

By becoming a B Corp, Invert joins a global community of over 7,500 like-minded businesses that are dedicated to using their influence to drive positive change. This certification not only reflects the company's current commitment to social and environmental responsibility, but also signals its intention to continuously improve and uphold these standards in the future.

"We are incredibly proud to achieve B Corp certification, which underscores our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on our world," said Rade Kovacevic, Co-CEO of Invert. "This achievement is a testament to our climate positive business model and the dedication of our entire team. We are excited about the opportunities it presents to further integrate sustainability and responsibility into every facet of our business, while supporting our customers on their own sustainability journeys."

"We are thrilled to welcome Invert to the B Corp community and have them add their voice and unique perspective to our platform," says Max Hayes, Growth Manager at B Lab U.S. & Canada. "With a shared ethos for engaging businesses and individuals in a climate conversation focused on action, there is a meaningful opportunity for Invert to advance the mission of the B Corp movement through purposeful solutions that will have a significant and measurable impact on our planet."

Invert looks forward to collaborating with other mission-driven organizations within the B Corp community, attracting purpose-driven talent, and continuing its journey towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

About Invert

A Certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon-reduction company committed to empowering individuals, communities, and businesses to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 500,000 workers in over 7,500 B Corps across 93 countries and 161 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

B Lab U.S. & Canada is one of six global partners of the global network. We foster and mobilize a growing community of people and businesses working towards a more fair and inclusive economy in the United States and Canada. More than 2,150 B Corps make up the U.S. & Canada community, supported by the nonprofit, B Lab U.S. & Canada. Learn more about the U.S. & Canada network at usca.bcorporation.net

About Certified B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps™, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

