THE ICONIC RETURN: TACO BELL® INTRODUCES INAUGURAL NACHO FRIES LOVER'S PASS ALONGSIDE NEW GRILLED CHEESE NACHO FRIES

Bringing back the best: Taco Bell offers Rewards Members exclusive access to 30 days of Nacho Fries with the all-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass for $10 via the Taco Bell app

The latest iteration of the beloved pass is here with the all-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, available for $10 , allows Rewards Members to enjoy a regular Nacho Fries order every day for 30 consecutive days, available for purchase starting today

Committed to digital innovation and building on the success of the Taco Lover's Pass, Taco Bell introduces the all-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, taking fan experiences to the next level

Taco Bell introduces Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, a mouthwatering blend of melted cheeses, seasoned fries, and steak, available starting November 16 th for a limited time

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving more Taco Bell Nacho Fries? We got you covered. Today, Taco Bell dropped the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass – the sequel to the fan-favorite Taco Lover's Pass – allowing Rewards Members to get Nacho Fries, more often, for more value. And for those looking for even more ways to savor the cheesy goodness of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also announcing its latest Nacho Fries innovation: Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

Nacho Fries Lover's Pass: More Fries, More Value

The much-anticipated return of the beloved Lover's pass arrives with the brand-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, crafted especially for the devoted fries fans. Following the nationwide success of the Taco Lover's Pass in 2022, Taco Bell eagerly launches a fresh offering dedicated to honoring fans' appetites. Starting today, Rewards Members can unlock the ability to redeem an order of regular Nacho Fries for 30 consecutive days. Rewards Members can purchase the Nacho Fries pass exclusively through the Taco Bell app for $10 today through December 4th*.

Nacho Fries, as one of Taco Bell's standout menu items, naturally led the brand to the creation of the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass as the next step in Taco Bell's digital evolution in offering Rewards Members even more value via the rewards app. This pass is a special opportunity for Rewards Members to relish the beloved fan-favorite, reflecting Taco Bell's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional convenience and a range of options. As a pioneer in digital innovation, Taco Bell continues to set the standard, making sure that the fans can effortlessly savor their preferred menu items.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of convenience and innovation for our biggest fans, our loyalty members. The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass is just one example of how we're leveraging digital technology to enhance their experience," Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell shares his excitement. "Our dedication to our fans and an innovative customer experience continues to be a driving force behind our efforts to leverage digital innovation in transformational ways."

Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries: Taking Fries to the Next Level

Starting November 16, Taco Bell is unleashing an irresistible union of two innovation powerhouses: Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese. Get ready for the debut of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, the latest manifestation of Taco Bell's dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor. It's where crispy, golden fries meet the indulgent embrace of grilled cheese, representing a harmonious fusion of two beloved platforms that consistently deliver on delicious.

Fans can prepare their taste buds for a symphony of flavors as these crisp, golden potatoes are fried to perfection and topped with a grilled, bubbly blend of mozzarella, monterey pepper jack and cheddar cheeses. To elevate the experience further, these delightful fries are crowned with marinated and grilled steak, and topped off with Taco Bell's signature Nacho Cheese and Chipotle sauces. Fans can also try a spicy version of the fries with added jalapeños. This mouth-watering menu item will be available for $4.99, for a limited time only, while supplies last**.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards Member, fans simply download the app, create an account, and earn points on qualifying purchases when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk, or scanning store order receipts***. Fans can enjoy Nacho Fries and more of their favorites all with the tap on their phone screen.

Over the new few weeks, Taco Bell will be celebrating the epic second iteration of Lover's Pass and launch of the new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries with weekly TikTok lives that feature tiny hands, fan mail and more. Follow along at TikTok.com/@tacobell.

* Taco Bell account holders who have selected an eligible pickup location in their Taco Bell Mobile App are eligible to purchase a Nacho Fries Lover's Pass (the "Pass"), which allows the holder to redeem up to one (1) qualifying regular size Nacho Fries a la carte order per day, for up to 30 consecutive days. Pass is active on the day of purchase and expires 30 days after purchase. Pass is not available for redemption on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. Pass price may vary by the pickup location you select. Redemptions must be made via the Taco Bell App at a participating location, and if redeemed as part of a delivery order on the Taco Bell app, delivery fee and other fees may apply. While supplies last. Pass is non-transferable, non-refundable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with other offers. We may send push or email notifications regarding the Pass to users who have previously transacted at participating restaurants. Any product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons to free item, will incur an upcharge that you will be responsible for paying. The Pass is not refundable whether or not actually used by you. Taco Bell reserves the right to revoke or change this program or its terms at any time. Terms and conditions apply; see https://tacobell.com/nacho-fries-lovers-pass for details.

** Available at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations while supplies last. Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Prices higher with delivery. With the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, Rewards Members can unlock the ability to redeem an order of regular Nacho Fries. The new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries will not be included as an option as part of the new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass.

*** Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

