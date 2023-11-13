Anterix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2024 results and filed its 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023.
Second quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights
- Cash and cash equivalents of $48.5 million as of September 30, 2023
- Transferred the San Diego County broadband license to San Diego Gas & Electric Company and recorded a $7.3 million gain on sale of intangible assets
- Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 5 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $8.5 million
- Repurchased $10.7 million of ATEX stock
- Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $4.9 million
About Anterix Inc.
At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Shareholder Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 48,534
$ 43,182
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,578
16,277
Total current assets
62,112
59,459
Property and equipment, net
2,323
3,606
Right of use assets, net
2,826
3,371
Intangible assets
197,566
202,044
Other assets
15,049
10,078
Total assets
$ 279,876
$ 278,558
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 6,998
$ 6,624
Due to related parties
—
533
Operating lease liabilities
1,610
1,725
Contingent liability
1,409
20,249
Deferred revenue
5,281
2,769
Total current liabilities
15,298
31,900
Operating lease liabilities
2,278
2,922
Deferred revenue
74,984
57,990
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets
4,889
—
Deferred income tax
5,813
5,440
Other liabilities
513
513
Total liabilities
103,775
98,765
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
525,248
518,160
Accumulated deficit
(349,149)
(338,369)
Total stockholders' equity
176,101
179,793
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 279,876
$ 278,558
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Spectrum revenues
$ 1,052
$ 398
$ 1,660
$ 733
Operating expenses
General and administrative
11,905
11,427
23,578
22,786
Sales and support
1,310
1,164
2,585
2,400
Product development
1,147
980
2,216
2,076
Depreciation and amortization
209
372
455
734
Operating expenses
14,571
13,943
28,834
27,996
Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net
(8,513)
(2,905)
(19,298)
(3,553)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
(7,332)
—
(7,332)
—
Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net
67
20
36
22
Gain (loss) from operations
2,259
(10,660)
(580)
(23,732)
Interest income
396
244
782
261
Other income (expense)
63
(12)
158
47
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,718
(10,428)
360
(23,424)
Income tax expense
645
215
405
415
Net income (loss)
$ 2,073
$ (10,643)
$ (45)
$ (23,839)
Net income (loss) per common share basic
$ 0.11
$ (0.56)
$ —
$ (1.27)
Net income (loss) per common share diluted
$ 0.11
$ (0.56)
$ —
$ (1.27)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
18,921,126
18,953,044
18,935,929
18,786,928
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
19,109,394
18,953,044
18,935,929
18,786,928
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ 2,073
$ (10,643)
$ (45)
$ (23,839)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
209
372
455
734
Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards
3,838
4,691
8,103
8,819
Deferred income taxes
645
203
373
403
Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net
(8,513)
(2,905)
(19,298)
(3,553)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
(7,332)
—
(7,332)
—
Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net
67
20
36
22
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Prepaid expenses and other assets
225
83
788
1,263
Right of use assets
262
280
545
518
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(795)
328
374
(1,132)
Due to related parties
—
(24)
(533)
—
Operating lease liabilities
(371)
(372)
(759)
(699)
Contingent Liability
—
249
—
249
Deferred revenue
20,114
(398)
19,506
(733)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
10,422
(8,116)
2,213
(17,948)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits
(4,907)
(4,578)
(10,077)
(11,228)
Proceeds from sale of spectrum
25,178
—
25,178
—
Purchases of equipment
(187)
(1,139)
(212)
(1,145)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
20,084
(5,717)
14,889
(12,373)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from stock option exercises
—
—
7
872
Repurchase of common stock
(10,735)
(2,000)
(10,735)
(4,725)
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock
(270)
(509)
(1,022)
(1,336)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,005)
(2,509)
(11,750)
(5,189)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
19,501
(16,342)
5,352
(35,510)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Beginning of the period
29,033
86,456
43,182
105,624
End of the period
$ 48,534
$ 70,114
$ 48,534
$ 70,114
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid during the period:
Taxes paid
$ —
$ 12
$ 1
$ 12
Non-cash investing activity:
Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses
$ 130
$ 25
$ 568
$ 29
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets
$ 4,889
$ —
$ 4,889
$ —
Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets
$ 18,840
$ —
$ 18,840
$ —
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Number of shares repurchased and retired
333
54
333
110
Average price paid per share*
$ 32.69
$ 36.73
$ 32.69
$ 48.42
Total cost to repurchase
$ 10,735
$ 2,000
$ 10,735
$ 4,725
* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.
As of September 30, 2023, $250.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.
