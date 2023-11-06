EpicentRx To Present Nibrozetone (RRx-001) Data on Parkinson's Disease and ALS/MND at Neuroscience 2023

TORREY PINES, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with two therapeutic platforms that address cancer and inflammatory diseases, has been selected for oral and poster presentations at the prestigious Society for Neuroscience's Neuroscience 2023, an international conference taking place in Washington, D.C. from Saturday, November 11 to Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The oral presentation by Dr. Richard Gordon, associate professor at the Queensland University of Technology and an internationally recognized expert on inflammasome signaling in neurodegenerative diseases, will present groundbreaking data on nibrozetone (RRx-001), a Phase 3 small molecule anticancer and chemoprotective agent with central nervous system (CNS) permeability and nanomolar potency against inflammasome activation.

"Nibrozetone (RRx-001) has the potential to be an attractive neuroprotective treatment for disease modification of Parkinson's disease, an area of medical research that needs new and improved therapies," said Dr. Richard Gordon. "It has shown great potential against the blood-brain barrier in neurogenerative diseases and I'm looking forward to sharing the latest science and research on this potentially game-changing treatment."

Details on the presentation include:

Title: The CNS-permeable NLRP3 inhibitor RRx-001 is neuroprotective in experimental models of Parkinson's disease (NANO86.06)

Session Title: Parkinson's Disease: Preclinical Models and Therapeutic Strategies

Location: WCC 147A

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 15 at 1:00pm ET

EpicentRx will also showcase a poster at the conference titled, "PSTR200.18 – Evaluation of the phase-3 clinical candidate RRx-001 as a novel therapeutic agent for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis."

Following Neuroscience 2023, EpicentRx's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tony Reid, will present at the 2023 Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit on Thursday, November 30 at 9:30am ET. Dr. Reid's talk is entitled, "Exploring the Development of RRx-001: the NLRP3 Small Molecule Inhibitor for a Variety of Inflammatory Diseases."

About Nibrozetone (RRx-001)

Nibrozetone (RRx-001) is a highly selective NLRP3 inhibitor, Nrf2 agonist, and hypoxic nitric oxide donor with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Nibrozetone (RRx-001) is under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and a soon-to-start Phase 2b trial for protection against oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer. It is also under development as a medical countermeasure for toxic exposures, and as a treatment for endometriosis and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS/MND.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx Incorporated is a privately held biopharmaceutical company with two innovation-driven platforms of which nibrozetone (RRx-001) and AdAPT-001 are the lead compounds, respectively. The company's mission is disease remission, which it hopes to accomplish with novel, well-tolerated therapies that target a diverse range of unmet needs in cancer and non-cancer indications. Nibrozetone (RRx-001), a multimechanistic small molecule, is designed and currently under clinical investigation to preferentially target diseased tissues like tumors even as it shields normal cells from harm. It is in a Phase 3 trial called REPLATINUM for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). A soon-to-start trial is KEVLARx for protection against chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer.

