Charter to Participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation's Annual Investor Meeting

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Christopher Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation's (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) annual Investor Meeting in New York, New York on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Mr. Winfrey's remarks are scheduled to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on the event's registration website, https://timesevents.nytimes.com/2023libertymediainvestormeeting. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.libertybroadband.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

