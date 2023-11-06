CG Infinity Hires Senior Vice President

DALLAS and FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitizing every business will be the single biggest lever for the next few decades. Data, analytics, and AI will be the most important ingredients of the coming digitization. CG Infinity is further bolstering its data and cloud practice by bringing in Brian Wolfe to our growing Houston market.

CG Infinity is further bolstering its data and cloud practice by bringing in Brian Wolfe to our growing Houston market. (PRNewswire)

"Brian brings the right culture, expertise, and industry experience to accelerate our growth in the Houston market."

Brian brings over 20 years of consulting experience in the Oil & Gas and Energy & Utilities industries while working as a business and technology consultant. Based out of Houston, he has a strong track record delivering value to clients in the areas of AI, Data Analytics, and Digital Transformation. In addition to building teams and leading accounts, Brian specializes in the delivery of large complex engagements.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Wolfe to the CG infinity family. His expertise and extensive background in AI and Data Analytics will play a pivotal role in our growing practice. Brian joins us with experience gained from working with some of the most influential companies in the U.S. His deep knowledge and innovative insights will allow us to better serve our clients as they seek to stay at the forefront of ever-evolving technology," said Jim Smelley, Author and Board Member at CG Infinity.

"Brian brings the right culture, expertise, and industry experience to accelerate our growth in the Houston market. We plan to make significant investments in expanding our Houston team," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of CG Infinity.

"I'm super excited and honored to join the talented global team at CG Infinity. CG Infinity has a 20+ year track record delivering value to clients, and I am thrilled be part of the team to continue their expansion and growth," said Brian Wolfe.

About CG Infinity

CG Infinity, Inc. is an IT consulting firm offering technology solutions that are tailored to the needs of each client. We leverage Salesforce and other cloud platform technologies to help our clients get closer to their customers. With offices in Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and New Delhi, employing around 400 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. Our people-first approach drives innovation and transforms tomorrow. We aim to grow employees to deliver world class "customer-value" and "customer experience".

People First + Driven to Transform

CG Infinity: People First + Driven to Transform (PRNewsfoto/Cyber Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CG Infinity