Building Homes for Heroes pays off mortgage for ailing veteran, honors PulteGroup

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes (BHFH) announced a special mortgage payoff today for an Iraq War veteran with advanced cancer, an inspiring moment at its 11th annual gala at the New York Stock Exchange that also recognized PulteGroup for supporting the national nonprofit.

Building Homes for Heroes (PRNewsfoto/Hillwood Communities) (PRNewswire)

Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes, said the organization will pay the remaining mortgage for Mike Broderick, who retired as an Army captain after nearly two decades of service. Broderick, a firefighter for the past 16 years with the Des Moines Fire Department, has Stage 4 liver cancer resulting from exposure to toxins overseas, and has limited time remaining.

"We are deeply moved to provide this gesture of support to Mike, his wife, Emily, and their four daughters. It is our hope this brings them peace during a challenging time," Pujol said. "This action encapsulates the essence of our mission, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our heroes."

The gala, held for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), also honored PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall, celebrating the partnership between BHFH and one of the country's largest home builders.

Under Marshall's leadership, and through PulteGroup's Built to Honor® program, the two organizations have collaborated in providing 14 homes to injured veterans and their families since 2019, with plans for an additional six homes in 2024.

"Our work with this remarkable organization has been a source of pride for us at PulteGroup. We're dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. Together, we aim to build more than just houses. We aim to build hope and support for our heroes," Marshall said.

The gala capped a milestone year for BHFH, which commemorated its 343rd home to a Purple Heart Army veteran and son of a FDNY firefighter. The event, on Sept. 9 in East Haven, Connecticut, was in tribute to the 343 firefighters who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Now, BHFH is on track to gift its 400th home with support from some of its largest corporate donors including Lowe's, Advance Auto Parts and JPMorgan Chase.

The gala's keynote speaker was retired Army Staff Sgt. Jerry Majetich, a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient who suffered severe injuries in an IED explosion in Iraq. In 2022, Majetich received a mortgage-free home from BHFH and Pulte Group in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also attending: retired Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis, BHFH's lead ambassador, 2019 recipient of the Pat Tillman Service Award and a renowned mountaineer who has conquered six of the world's seven summits. Another guest, retired Army Sgt. Keysia Calmese, will receive a mortgage-free home from BHFH and PulteGroup on Nov. 10 in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

In July, the NYSE hosted Pujol, BHFH President Kim Vesey and other organization leaders, to ring the closing bell in advance of its 343rd home-gifting ceremony.

Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life. The organization reached a 95.5% program rating in 2021, the 12th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and American West, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better. For more information on PulteGroup Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

Media contacts

David Weingrad

David.Weingrad@buildinghomesforheroes.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Building Homes for Heroes