Vena Recognized by Ventana Research as Vendor of Merit for Second Consecutive Year

Complete Planning platform scores high marks in Customer Experience, TCO/ROI and Validation in 2023 Buyers Guide for Business Planning

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, announced today it has been listed as a Vendor of Merit by Ventana Research in its 2023 Buyers Guide for Business Planning. This is the second consecutive year Vena has received this ranking, scoring its highest marks in Customer Experience, Total Cost of Ownership/Return on Investment and Validation.

Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena) (PRNewswire)

During challenging times and in a dynamic business environment, Vena's corporate performance management platform helps finance teams model different scenarios to see how changes in the business may impact revenue, cost, cash flow and other metrics. This allows companies to be proactive in their financial and operational planning, rather than reactive to changes in the economic environment. Vena provides a single source of truth, consolidates processes such as budgeting, forecasting, reporting and analysis, workforce planning, revenue planning, as well as financial close management and incentive compensation management into a single platform with one centralized data set and model. Vena leverages native integrations with Microsoft 365, Excel, automation and practical applications of AI to drive greater operational efficiency, flexibility and accelerated data intelligence and insights.

"Vena distinguished itself as a standout planning provider through its dedication to meeting the expanding needs of modern FP&A professionals," said Rob Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director of Business Research at Ventana Research. "Vena addresses the performance management gaps that can hinder finance teams from delivering relevant insights and offers the end-to-end functionality that organizations require to navigate today's turbulent business times. Vena's commitment to comprehensive financial planning makes them a Vendor of Merit."

The 2023 Buyers Guide for Business Planning uses Ventana's Value Index methodology to assess software vendors across seven crucial categories. The weightings for each category reflect the priorities of buyers, based on Ventana's market expertise and research. In total, 13 business planning software products were evaluated for this year's guide. These products were assessed on their ability to address key business planning needs as defined by Ventana.

"It is an honor to again be recognized as a Vendor of Merit by Rob's team at Ventana Research," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "This validation reflects our commitment to delivering continuous innovation that empowers organizations with the agility, insight and foresight needed to drive business performance, no matter how uncertain the environment."

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jonathan Paul

Senior Director, Content & Communications, Vena

jpaul@venacorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vena