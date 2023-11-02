The Adecco Group: Q3 2023 RESULTS

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
ZURICH, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q3 2023 RESULTS
Strong market share gains, improved profitability
- Revenues +3% yoy organic TDA; Adecco +4%, led by APAC, Southern Europe & EEMENA and LatAm; Akkodis consulting +8%, and LHH Career Transition +84%
- Further strong market share gains; Adecco's relative revenue growth +930 bps
- Healthy 20.8% gross margin, -10 bps lower yoy organically, reflecting firm pricing and current business mix
- Solid 4.0% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, up +40 bps yoy
- Group productivity +6% yoy, higher in all GBUs; FTEs -4% yoy
- SG&A excl. one-offs at 17.0% of revenues, improved 50 bps yoy; €24 million yoy reduction in G&A costs
- Upgraded end-23 G&A savings run-rate to €90 million (from €60 million at Q2 results)
- Operating income €184 million, +18% yoy
- Basic EPS €0.62; Adjusted EPS €0.85
Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:
"In a challenging macroeconomic environment, the Group delivered good growth and a stronger relative revenue performance, with a strengthened EBITA. Adecco gained share in every region, with margin expansion delivered through pricing discipline, productivity gains and good cost control. Adecco North America showed further positive signs of turnaround progress and achieved profitability. Akkodis continued to expand its consulting business, while actively managing the significant downturn in the tech staffing market. This, combined with productivity gains and delivery on synergies, resulted in improved profitability. LHH delivered a strong margin, with very good growth in both Career Transition and Ezra.
We are steadily improving our business as we execute methodically on our Simplify-Execute-Grow plan. Together with our leadership team, I am looking forward to sharing more on our plans to further strengthen the Adecco Group's performance at our upcoming Capital Markets Day."
