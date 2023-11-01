Scorpion Unveils New Message Leads Integration to Enhance Local Services Ads

Response to Google's latest updates boosts responsiveness score for LSAs, increasing rankings for Scorpion's clients

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing technology for local services businesses, today announced new functionality that allows for the activation of message leads within local services ads (LSA) for Scorpion clients. These updates come on the heels of Google's latest updates to the way LSAs are displayed and ranked, helping Scorpion's clients maintain a competitive edge in the new LSA landscape and have an advantage in responding to prospects and customers promptly.

Scorpion's clients now benefit from faster response times as the recent updates consolidate all communication threads within the platform, ensuring a unified view for each customer or lead. Scorpion's new solution also boosts responsiveness scores for clients by sending an auto-response to any message leads a client receives. This helps to increase LSA exposure since users searching on Google will be able to see average response times displayed as part of the ad. Once the initial response is shared, incoming leads are then directed to Scorpion's Communications Suite, where Scorpion clients can continue the conversation with quality leads.

Google's LSA updates prioritize companies leveraging message leads and encourages consumers to reach out to multiple businesses. These latest changes are geared towards elevating more quality LSAs and make ranking more important than ever, especially as the immersive LSA view has dropped from 50 results to 20. The competition for a top spot has also increased with only the top two search providers displayed on the search engine result page (SERP) instead of three. Google is aiming to bring even more attention to the top listings, helping those businesses secure higher quality leads.

"Scorpion is committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and with our new LSA message leads integration, we ensure that our clients stay ahead in the competitive landscape of Local Services Ads," said Rustin Kretz , CEO and founder at Scorpion. "By consolidating communication threads and automating responses, we enable our clients to deliver prompt, high-quality interactions, securing a prominent position in Google's prioritized listings. Our focus is on providing our clients with a distinct advantage in reaching and engaging with valuable prospects and customers."

"We're seeing the benefit already from Scorpion's latest updates to support Google's new ranking and display for LSAs," said Sabrina Kozora , Zar Electric. "Everyone uses Google, so this is a truly valuable addition to our existing contact methods. Scorpion provides everything all in one platform making new leads easy to find and communicate with. The color coding is a personal favorite as it is incredibly useful to easily differentiate what leads are coming in from Google."

