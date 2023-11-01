PROFESSIONAL BOWLERS ASSOCIATION TO GO "BOWLING ACROSS AMERICA" WITH 2024 PBA ON FOX SCHEDULE

Return of the PBA Playoffs, PBA Elite League season expansion, and the first-ever All-Star Weekend highlight the 2024 PBA on FOX schedule

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) and FOX Sports are pleased to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 PBA on FOX season, which features over 60 hours of televised competition and a single-season record of eight FOX broadcasts.

In 2024, the PBA Tour will bowl across America to celebrate one of America's favorite pastimes, highlighting the vibrant bowling communities at each stop. More than 10 states, primarily in the Midwest and ranging nearly coast-to-coast from Nevada to Maine, will host PBA Tour events next season.

Furthermore, the PBA will work alongside Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL), the official charity of the PBA, to honor military veterans nationwide.

On the lanes, five major championships and the 15th PBA World Series of Bowling (WSOB) highlight the regular-season schedule, as more than $4 million in total prize money will be awarded in 2024, the PBA's 66th consecutive season. All roads lead to the PBA Playoffs, where the top 16 players in competition points following April's PBA Tournament of Champions will advance into the televised head-to-head postseason tournament.

The PBA will also be expanding the PBA League season — now the PBA Elite League — bringing a new and innovative season-long team structure to professional bowling. The PBA Elite League season expansion aims to further engage bowling fans by introducing League events during the Tour season, which will count as seeding for the PBA Elite League Elias Cup Playoffs.

This original approach sets the stage to build rivalries and allow teams to establish their standing, determining their seeding for the postseason at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the PBA Elite League season and the introduction of our League Playoff structure," said Tom Clark, commissioner of the PBA. "By incorporating League events during the Tour season, we are intensifying the competition and introducing a new level of fan involvement to grow interest in the sport."

The season begins in January with the PBA Players Championship at Bowlero Northrock in Wichita, Kan., followed by the U.S. Open and four PBA Classic tournaments, with televised stepladder finals, in February.

In March, the PBA will celebrate its first-ever All-Star Weekend, bringing PBA stars together with legends, rookies and celebrities in a series of exhibitions during the midseason festivities.

The second half of the 2024 calendar includes three major championships — the USBC Masters, PBA World Championship, and Tournament of Champions — leading up to the PBA Playoffs.

In addition to the PBA on FOX schedule below, the remainder of the PBA Tour schedule will be released at a later date. Entries for 2024 PBA Tour events will open Nov. 20, 2023. Visit www.PBA.com for the latest news and information on the PBA Elite League and the upcoming schedule.

PBA Players Championship - Bowlero Northrock in Wichita, Kansas

Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on FOX - Finals

U.S. Open - Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Elite League

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX - U.S. Open Finals

PBA Classic Tournaments

PBA Illinois Classic - Bowlero Mount Prospect in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Missouri Classic - Enterprise Park Lanes in Springfield, Missouri

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Indiana Classic - Dave Small's Championship Lanes in Anderson, Indiana

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Delaware Classic - Mid County Lanes and Entertainment in Middletown, Delaware

Sunday, Mar. 3 at noon ET on FS1

PBA All-Star Weekend - TBA

Friday, Mar. 15 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, Mar. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, Mar. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

PBA Jr. National Championship - Bowlero Northrock in Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

USBC Masters - Suncoast Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, Mar. 30 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Elite League

Sunday, Mar. 31 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX - USBC Masters Finals

PBA World Series of Bowling XV - Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan

Saturday, Apr. 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Elite League

Sunday, Apr. 7 at noon ET on FS1 - PBA Elite League

Sunday, Apr. 14 at noon ET on FS1 - PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship

Monday, Apr. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Cheetah Championship Finals

Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Scorpion Championship Finals

Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Shark Championship Finals

Saturday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA World Championship Semifinals

Sunday, Apr. 21 at noon ET on FOX - PBA World Championship Finals

PBA Tournament of Champions - AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, Ohio

Saturday, Apr. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 - PBA Elite League

Sunday, Apr. 28 at noon ET on FOX - PBA Tournament of Champions Finals

PBA Playoffs - Location TBA

Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 5 at noon ET on FS1

Sunday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 - Semifinals

Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX - Finals

PBA Elite League Elias Cup Playoffs - Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 - Quarterfinals

Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - Semifinals

Monday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1 - Semifinals

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 - Finals

