North American Partners in Anesthesia Selects Cedar to Streamline the Patient Financial Experience

NEW YORK and MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), announced today that it has partnered with Cedar, an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, to optimize the patient financial experience. As the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., NAPA partners with nearly 400 healthcare facilities across 22 states. Cedar will power the post-visit billing experience for the more than two million patients who receive care annually from a NAPA clinician.

Chris Brenscons, EVP & Chief Administrative Officer for NAPA said, "NAPA is dedicated to exceptional patient experiences and that includes providing a simple and efficient unified patient billing process. We are confident that Cedar Pay's patient-focused platform will modernize our overall bill pay environment."

Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, helps providers increase patient payments and drive digital engagement—all while improving patient satisfaction—by applying a modern, consumer-obsessed approach. EHR-agnostic, the Cedar platform uses data to optimize every patient's experience to simplify and personalize bill resolution.

"At Cedar, we know that when the billing experience is clear and easy to understand, patients are happier—and providers see better financial results. It's why more than half of consumers have actually chosen to revisit their provider because they had a good billing experience," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "We're looking forward to working with NAPA, and providing an exceptional financial experience that improves outcomes for both their patients and clinicians."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 22 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

