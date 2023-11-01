INTRODUCING HEMANGIO.COM: EMPOWERING PET OWNERS IN THE BATTLE AGAINST HEMANGIOSARCOMA

Marking Canine Cancer Awareness Month in November, Hemangio.com aims to drive awareness, research, and support for hemangiosarcoma in dogs

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we mark Canine Cancer Awareness Month in November, a newly launched website, Hemangio.com, is set to revolutionize the way pet owners approach and understand hemangiosarcoma, a prevalent and aggressive form of cancer in dogs. Backed by the Canine Cancer Foundation, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to canine cancer research, this online platform aims to empower pet owners with knowledge, resources, and support when faced with a hemangiosarcoma diagnosis.

Hemangiosarcoma is a formidable challenge, affecting a significant number of dogs, often with dire consequences. Through Hemangio.com, pet owners will find a wealth of valuable information, including articles, clinical studies, videos, and clinical trials, all focused on hemangiosarcoma. The goal is to provide clarity and hope, even in the face of such a daunting disease.

Key features of Hemangio.com include:

Comprehensive Information: Hemangio.com offers an extensive collection of articles, studies, and videos. These resources aim to provide a deeper understanding of hemangiosarcoma, its origins, characteristics, and the latest research and treatments available.

Clinical Trials Database: A valuable database of clinical trials for hemangiosarcoma is available for pet owners seeking innovative treatments for their furry family members. This resource highlights potential opportunities for participating in groundbreaking studies.

Pet Owner Resources: Hemangio.com provides guidance on how pet owners can navigate the challenging journey of a hemangiosarcoma diagnosis. This includes detailed information, support networks, financial aid resources, and a dedicated patient navigator service.

Collaboration Opportunities: Hemangio.com encourages collaboration with veterinary professionals, offering a section specifically for their informational needs. This section includes articles, studies, videos, and clinical trials tailored to veterinarians.

"Launching Hemangio.com was a deeply personal endeavor. My own beloved dog's battle with hemangiosarcoma inspired me to create a platform that would provide pet owners with the knowledge, resources, and support needed to navigate the challenging journey of this disease," said Jason Redlus, Founder of Canine Cancer Foundation. "We want to turn the tide against hemangiosarcoma by supporting research and offering hope, information, and a sense of community. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against this formidable adversary."

Hemangio.com aspires to not only inform and educate but to create a community of support and hope for pet owners facing the challenges of hemangiosarcoma. The website's user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate through its wealth of resources, providing a one-stop platform for all things related to hemangiosarcoma in dogs.

The Canine Cancer Foundation, Inc. is proud to present Hemangio.com to the world, dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and their loving owners. Visit Hemangio.com to discover its invaluable resources and join a community of individuals determined to make a difference in the fight against hemangiosarcoma.

About Hemangio.com: Hemangio.com is a dedicated online resource developed by the Canine Cancer Foundation, Inc., focusing on hemangiosarcoma in dogs. Its mission is to provide comprehensive information, support, and hope to pet owners facing the challenges of a hemangiosarcoma diagnosis. Hemangio.com offers a wealth of resources, including articles, clinical trials, videos, and a dedicated patient navigator service, all aimed at making the journey through hemangiosarcoma more understandable and manageable.

About the Canine Cancer Foundation, Inc.: The Canine Cancer Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization committed to advancing research, education, and awareness of cancer in dogs. Through initiatives like Hemangio.com, the foundation works tirelessly to improve the lives of dogs and their families by promoting a better understanding of canine cancer and advocating for innovative treatments and solutions.

