W&H Showcases Cutting Edge Solutions and Innovations at the 99th Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group, a leading international medical technology company, will showcase their full portfolio of innovations and solutions for dental professionals at the 99th Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting. The exhibit portion of the meeting takes place on November 26 – 29, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

W&H will be presenting several of their newly released products including the Lexa Plus pre-vacuum, Class B sterilizer, the Assistina One single port maintenance device as well as the Piezomed module, an easy add-on solution for the Implantmed, simplifying the processes of oral surgery and implantology.

Additionally, their full portfolio of products will be presented including their line of restorative, prophylaxis and surgical handpieces as well as surgical devices for hands-on testing at their booth, so visitors can personally experience the performance and superior quality. The sales team will be providing one-on-one demonstrations of both new and existing products as well as offering special show promotions.

"As this is our second year attending the Greater New York Dental Meeting, we're once again looking forward to engaging with the dental professional community, educating them on our workflow solutions as well as providing the opportunity for them to experience our products hands-on at our booth," said Rick Pinero, General Manager of W&H's Dental Equipment Business Unit.

Schedule an appointment in advance for a hands-on demonstration at their booth (3931) with a member of their sales team to learn more about their products and all the innovative solutions W&H has to offer.

W&H will be providing their equipment in support of a hands-on workshop for clinicians to earn 3 CE Credits on November 24th entitled, "Hands-On Oral Surgery for the General Practitioner" given by Dr. Nekky Jamal, a full-time clinician and founder of Third Molars Online. W&H's Piezomed module will be among the products covered during his presentation. Registration for this course can be found either on gnydm.com or by clicking the following links for either the morning or afternoon sessions.

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

