Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Shares List of Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events for November 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today the list of events it has chosen to exhibit at or attend during November, 2023, which strategically align with its mission of increasing accessibility of affordable gold-standard PCR diagnostics around the world.

At each event, the Company will discuss its upcoming at-home and point-of-care Co-Dx™ PCR platform technology*, which has been designed to bring PCR diagnostics to the point-of-care as the world adjusts to a post-pandemic diagnostics landscape.

Salt Lake City ; Nov. 9, 2023 : This event will feature leading experts in the life sciences industry gathered from around the country. "A study by Advamed ranked Utah as #8 in the country for production of medical devices and #9 for total employees in the medical device space." Co-Dx CSO Dr. Mark Poritz will be participating in a "Developments in Diagnostics" panel, and the Company can be visited at its booth. Utah Life Sciences Summit in: This event will feature leading experts in the life sciences industry gathered from around the country. "A study by Advamed rankedas #8 in the country for production of medical devices and #9 for total employees in the medical device space." Co-Dx CSO Dr.will be participating in a "Developments in Diagnostics" panel, and the Company can be visited at its booth.

Salt Lake City ; Nov. 14-18, 2023 : The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) is a leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics. Its annual meeting gathers leading molecular professionals to explore "how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing continue to have a major and direct impact on patient care." Attendees are invited to Booth #1501 to learn more about the Company. Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan will also be giving an innovation spotlight presentation on Stage #1 at 9:30-10:30 AM MT on November 17, 2023 . AMP in: The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) is a leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics. Its annual meeting gathers leading molecular professionals to explore "how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing continue to have a major and direct impact on patient care." Attendees are invited to Booth #1501 to learn more about the Company. Co-Dx CEOwill also be giving an innovation spotlight presentation on Stage #1 aton

Germany ; Nov. 13-16, 2023 : "With more than 4,500 exhibitors from 66 countries and more than 81,000 visitors from all over the world, MEDICA is one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs in the world." The Company can be found at Booth #3 D15-1, and will also be giving a presentation on its upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform in the "Diagnostics and Health Monitoring—Pushing the frontiers of diagnostics" session at 11:05 AM CET on Thursday , November 16. MEDICA held in Düsseldorf,: "With more than 4,500 exhibitors from 66 countries and more than 81,000 visitors from all over the world, MEDICA is one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs in the world." The Company can be found at Booth #3 D15-1, and will also be giving a presentation on its upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform in the "Diagnostics and Health Monitoring—Pushing the frontiers of diagnostics" session at, November 16.

Paris, France ; Nov. 15-18, 2023 : Every year for 53 years, The Union World Conference on Lung Health has come together to present the latest scientific research in all aspects of lung health, with this year's theme being "Transforming Evidence into Practice." Co-Dx representatives will be attending the event to visit with current and potential international supporters of the Company's mission and vision, and the upcoming platform will be featured in a presentation. World Conference on Lung Health in: Every year for 53 years, The Union World Conference on Lung Health has come together to present the latest scientific research in all aspects of lung health, with this year's theme being "Transforming Evidence into Practice." Co-Dx representatives will be attending the event to visit with current and potential international supporters of the Company's mission and vision, and the upcoming platform will be featured in a presentation.

Bethesda, Maryland ; Nov. 28-29, 2023 : The conference brings together innovators who are "accelerating point-of-care and home-based diagnostic technology innovation, validation, and commercialization." The Company has been invited to demonstrate its technology platform and the Co-Dx PCR Pro™ on November 29 at the exhibition. NIH Research and Innovation Translation Partnerships in Point-of-Care Technologies Conference and Technology Showcase at the NIH Main Campus in: The conference brings together innovators who are "accelerating point-of-care and home-based diagnostic technology innovation, validation, and commercialization." The Company has been invited to demonstrate its technology platform and the Co-Dx PCR Pro™ onat the exhibition.

*The Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated test kits) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding our belief that our new platform will help support the Company's worldwide efforts to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and our belief that our new platform has the potential to dramatically improve access to diagnostics and reduce healthcare costs. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

