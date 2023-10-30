Virtusa named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Life Sciences R&D RWE, RWD, Platforms, Technologies and Consulting Services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy and digital engineering services, is proud to announce it has been named a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D RWE, RWD, Platforms, Technologies, and Consulting Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51186723, September 2023).

Real-World Data (RWD) has emerged as a crucial component at every stage of the drug development process, from initial discovery through post-market activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of RWD, showcasing its potential to enhance advanced research capabilities and expedite clinical trials. Virtusa has recognized the transformative power of RWD and has harnessed it to deliver superior solutions across the Lifesciences industry.

Capturing RWD bio-sample data from trial sites has been a key lever for precision medicine and Virtusa has developed a framework that allows the trial sponsor to harness the data from the CROs and various assay labs. In addition, with a library of synthetic data for the US population across 35 therapeutic areas, Virtusa can model disease progression and risk stratification where RWD is scarce (such as rare and orphan diseases). Our synthetic image data generator also has a key role to build a library of images (x-rays, MRI, Ultrasound) for the Life Science client.

Mallesh Kallary, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Virtusa, shared his thoughts on this achievement: "Our commitment to innovation and excellence has led us to this significant milestone in the Lifesciences data world. We understand the unique challenges faced by the industry, and we are proud to offer cutting-edge solutions that address these challenges head-on. We feel that Virtusa's dedication to quality, robustness, and value-driven results sets us apart as a major player in this field."

Virtusa remains dedicated to collaborating with the Life Sciences community, providing advanced solutions, and advancing RWD technology.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

