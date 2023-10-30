OPTION CIRCLE LAUNCHES A NEW A.I. DRIVEN PLATFORM EMPOWERING RETAIL TRADERS TO LEVERAGE BOT TRADING

OptionCircle.com lets traders earn, learn, and share bot strategies on a social platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Circle, Inc. today announced the launch of Option Circle 's new and comprehensive bot-based trading platform, driven by artificial intelligence. Option Circle's platform brings the advantage of lightning-fast algorithmic trading to the masses. While this level of technology was previously limited to hedge funds and wealthy Wall Street elites, Option Circle is now empowering everyday traders with unprecedented access.

"We're so excited to introduce a bot-based trading platform with advanced trading capabilities at OptionCircle.com, which we believe will revolutionize retail stock and options trading," said Shishu Bedi, Chief Executive Officer, Trading Circle, Inc. "This represents a rare opportunity to truly democratize online trading by putting the best technology in the hands of the people, so that anyone can trade based on the most recent market data, without spending hours researching stocks or making costly trading mistakes."

Option Circle bots are classified as part of the Robo-Advisory financial market, which continues to grow, with several well-known institutions predicting $16 Trillion in assets to be managed with the support of Robo-Advisory services by 2025 (according to a report from Deloitte). Options trading also hit a record high of 64.8mm contracts in a single day in 2023.

Option Circle partners with CBOE, NASDAQ, and the NYSE for real-time market data analysis. Users can get free limited access or upgrade to an Option Circle Pro membership (worth $2400/year) by connecting to a qualified brokerage. This gives them access to all the advanced features they need to succeed in options trading.

With our no-code trading bot platform, users can not only design their own algorithmic trading strategies but also monetize them by licensing them to other traders for a monthly fee. This way, they can earn a passive income stream from their profitable bots. Traders can also create or license bots that complete complex trades like "unbalanced iron condors" and "calendar or vertical spreads" using real-time market data, analysis & trading tools. These bots help Option Circle users outsmart other retail traders, who may be guessing or following their gut on the option chains and stock market.

About Option Circle: Based in San Jose, California, Option Circle is part of Trading Circle, Inc. Founded in 2022, Option Circle aims to empower everyday traders with cutting-edge technology and an AI-driven bot platform that offers comprehensive analysis tools and features. Option Circle believes in giving every retail investor better information, tools, and opportunities without charging a fortune.

