EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC., ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FUND REORGANIZATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, adviser to the Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF (CNCR) and the Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is pleased to announce the completion of the reorganization of CHNA into CNCR following the close of business on October 20, 2023.

When the Nasdaq Stock Market opens on Monday, October 23, 2023, shareholders of CHNA will hold shares of CNCR at aggregate net asset value ("NAV") (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate NAV (not the market value) of the shares CHNA held by such shareholders as of the valuation time specified in CHNA's Prospectus (although such shareholders will receive cash for fractional shares). The Reorganization was a taxable event, and as a result, shareholders of CHNA may recognize a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of the Reorganization (except any gain or loss that may result from the receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares). Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Information Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.

The conversion ratios were based on the relative NAV per share of each Fund as of October 20, 2023, as listed below:

Surviving Fund NAV Per Share Conversion Ratio CNCR 9.77 N/A Target Fund



CHNA 13.53 1.3849

CNCR issued approximately 380,835.056 new shares in connection with the Reorganization. Following the closing of the Reorganization, CNCR's total assets and NAV per share were approximately 11,536,010 and $9.77 respectively.

Detailed information is available on the website at https://www.rangecncr.com/ or by calling 1-800-617-0004.

