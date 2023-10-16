Edible® Launches New Brand Campaign 'There's an Edible for That,' A Candid Take on Life's Moments (Even the Awkward Ones)

New Campaign Marks Introduction of Brand Evolution for the Contemporary Gifting Leader Ahead of its 25th Anniversary

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates and more, today announced its newest advertising campaign, "There's an edible® for that." Spearheaded by Edible's internal marketing team and developed in partnership with production strategy and creative agency HONE, this lighthearted and irreverent campaign demonstrates that there's an Edible® for every moment in life, from the great to the not-so-great. It's the first step in what is the beginning of a larger brand evolution and transformation, reflecting the storied gifting company's next-gen vision for the new generation of trendsetting gifters.

Edible Logo (PRNewswire)

The campaign, which features a new bold and direct tone for Edible, is structured as a series of vignettes, each capturing a moment in life that is ironic, funny or awkward, proving that for every situation—good, bad or cringe-worthy— "There's an edible® for that," and that fruit was just the beginning. From an uncle whose extreme opinions and wild ideas derail the holidays in "Uncle Rant," and the drawn-out agony of parents enduring a seemingly painful recital in "Recital," and even the awkward realization of a mismatched online date in "Catfished," these vignettes explore a range of emotions and situations that are relatable, insightful and above all, genuine. Through these hilarious and candid moments, Edible showcases that it offers much more than just fruit bouquets and has the perfect solution for all of life's complexities – and it can be delivered in under one hour.

"'There's an edible® for that' isn't just about highlighting the versatility and range of our products. It's about ushering in a new era for Edible® as a brand that understands and enriches every nuance of our customers' lives," said Kevin Keith, Chief Marketing Officer for Edible®. "It's transforming how people think of gifting and celebrations, making it less about the calendar and more about personal connection. With this campaign, we're amplifying that life is full of moments worth celebrating, and Edible® is here to help you do just that!"

"We've cooked up a recipe for an engaging blend of humor and heart with this campaign. Kevin and his team trusted our unique model and brought us in with a nugget of an idea. We got to work assembling a basketful of very funny and talented people to make a memorable campaign," added Matt Mattingly, Owner and Co-Head of Production of HONE.

The new campaign will launch on October 16, 2023, via social media, digital display, broadcast television and online video advertising. The spots were directed by Ben Hurst and Dave Thomas of Community Films, and HONE concepted and led the campaign. The content will run in 6, 15 and 30-second formats, viewable here.

Additional elements of the brand refresh will begin to roll out starting on October 16 as well, including a more modern, premium and distinctive visual identity, reflected in the packaging, in-store collateral, logos, the brand's refreshed website launching in 2024, and a revitalized in-store and online consumer experience.

About Edible ®

Edible® is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown to nearly 1,000 locations and is uniquely capable of reaching more than 80% of households within one hour for delivery. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader in Entrepreneur's annual "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises,'' and "America's Top Global Franchises," as well as Inc.'s list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies. For more information, visit edible.com.

