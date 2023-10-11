Taylor Morrison's Sheryl Palmer honored as only homebuilding executive among HousingWire's 2023 Vanguards

Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO recognized as visionary industry leader

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer was included in HousingWire's 2023 list of Vanguards award winners—a recognition reserved for executives in the housing sector with a demonstrated history of outstanding leadership and a commitment to innovation. Notably, Palmer was the only homebuilding executive included among the 2023 honorees.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

The only woman to lead a publicly traded homebuilder, Palmer oversees a highly experienced leadership team in 20 key homebuilding markets. With more than 30 years of cross-functional building experience, including leadership in land acquisition, sales and marketing, development and operations management, Palmer has led Taylor Morrison into the top ranks of America's largest public homebuilders following the company's IPO in 2013, and has shepherded the company to earning America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research for an unprecedented eight years running.

"Throughout this year we've witnessed firsthand just how dynamic and ever evolving the housing industry can be," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Taylor Morrison prides itself in our ability to proactively pivot when faced with changing tides—all while never losing focus of our true purpose: providing a truly unmatched customer experience."

With a reputation for challenging the status quo in an industry ripe for innovation, Taylor Morrison has become well-known for pushing the limits of what can and has been done in new-home construction. The homebuilder's key accomplishments of the past year include:

The introduction of a fellowship program designed to give under-represented senior business leaders real-world board experience that bolsters their opportunities to secure a formal appointment as a director at a public company.

Breaking ground on a community of homes that will provide places of sanctuary for more than 160+ Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center patients to stay in each year during the course of their treatment.

Revolutionizing the home shopping and buying experience with the launch of a first-of-its-kind and fully online home reservation system that offers consumers additional pricing transparency and peace of mind in today's inflationary environment, while garnering a sales conversion rate above 45%.

Taylor Morrison's long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices and offering more transparency than ever before. Publishing its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report detailinglong-standing commitment to sustainable business practices and offering more transparency than ever before.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, resulting in the company's highest increase in brand awareness among shoppers quarter-over-quarter. Unveiling a multi-faceted brand partnership with celebrity home organizers,andof The Home Edit, resulting in the company's highest increase in brand awareness among shoppers quarter-over-quarter.

(working title) in development at ABC, where Shearer and Teplin star as the reimagined show's co-hosts. Serving as the homebuilder for the pilot episode of the new take on the award-winning show, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," in development at ABC, where Shearer and Teplin star as the reimagined show's co-hosts.

"The Vanguards award spotlights exceptional c-suite leaders in the housing sector—individuals who continually drive innovation and adapt resiliently in the face of economic challenges," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This year's honorees have demonstrated a razor-sharp commitment to their organization's objectives, astutely identifying and capitalizing on opportunities as they arise, steadfastly refusing to accept the ordinary."

In its ninth year, this year's 100 Vanguards winners were carefully chosen by HousingWire's selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry. You can learn more and view the full list of honorees here.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

ekristick@taylormorrison.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison