Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Brand Launches Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee in Partnership with NuZee Subsidiary Dripkit

DOUBLESTAR blend featuring Ethiopian coffee in new Dripkit format will be available in October

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announced its subsidiary, Dripkit, is partnering with BIGFACE to produce a line of pour-over coffee. BIGFACE's DOUBLESTAR blend will be available in Dripkit's single-serve packaging beginning in October.

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This collaboration provides the Dripkit and BIGFACE customers a delicious and exciting way to bring coffee with them no matter where they may go. The Dripkit will contain 17g of BIGFACE DOUBLESTAR featuring coffees from Ethiopia with notes of strawberry, floral honey, and stone fruit.

"We continue to expand the footprint of our Dripkit product and are excited to welcome BIGFACE to the NuZee family of partners. Dripkit provides an excellent and sustainable solution for coffee lovers everywhere and we are thrilled to reach even more consumers with this new partnership," commented Ilana Kruger, Dripkit Founder and CEO.

"Our coffee drinkers love having the right blend while traveling and on-the-go, and we are excited they will be able to experience DOUBLESTAR in the convenient new Dripkit format," stated Jimmy Butler, Founder of BIGFACE.

BIGFACE, a lifestyle brand with a vision for a world with better coffee, big dreams and bigger smiles, joins an esteemed line of Dripkit roasting partners. To learn more about Dripkit, please visit https://dripkit.coffee.

About BIGFACE

BIGFACE is a culture shifting coffee brand simultaneously providing specialty coffee to the connoisseur and introducing the mainstream consumer to top tier specialty coffee. With attention to craft, sourcing, story, and innovation, every BIGFACE product invites you to share in and share with others, a love for coffee and the community around it. Coffee is the common thread woven into the very fabric of our lives.

About Dripkit

Founded in 2017 by Ilana Kruger, Dripkit offers single serve pour over coffee formats on a large scale to combine convenience and quality. Partnering with community focused and ethically sourced specialty roasters Rival Bros. Coffee, the Rival Bros. Dripkit packs produce a 10oz cup of coffee, using 17g of roasted and ground coffee without the prep or cleanup of a traditional pour over. The just-add-water format enables consumers to brew the perfect cup of coffee in two minutes and enjoy freshly roasted specialty coffee on-the-go, sans equipment, and without the mess. To learn more, please visit https://dripkit.coffee.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. To learn more about NuZee and its innovative solutions, visit mynuzee.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

BIGFACE (PRNewswire)

BIGFACE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.