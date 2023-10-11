American College of Education Welcomes Mark Pollack as New Senior VP of Learning Products

Pollack's extensive student success experience will lead academic product development efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of EducationⓇ ( ACE ) is pleased to announce that Mark Pollack has accepted the position of Senior Vice President of Learning Products. Pollack brings more than 18 years of leadership experience in higher education and innovative adult learning to his new role.

"I'm thrilled to join an organization that has been so successful in transforming access to high-quality education opportunities through excellent programs and workforce development solutions," Pollack said. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the team and building incredible learning products together."

In his previous roles, Pollack established a Student Success Innovation Division dedicated to designing and implementing new consumption models and learner journeys to support strategic partnership students.

"Mark is a strong addition to ACE's leadership team," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "He has successfully spearheaded the launch of several innovative and impactful products. ACE's already-stellar curriculums and product vision will only continue to improve with Mark's expertise."

Pollack has worked domestically and internationally to build educational partnerships with Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies, colleges/universities, government agencies and other high-profile organizations to provide access to education and enhanced skills development.

"Mark's commitment to transformative innovation in product development only strengthens ACE's mission and dedication to providing excellent, affordable education solutions," Chief Academic Officer and Provost Dr. Jodi Feikema added.

