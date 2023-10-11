The "2023 Multinationals and China" Thematic Exhibition Held in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Multinationals and China" thematic exhibition, as a complementary event to the Fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit, organized by the China Council for Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, was successfully held on October 10 at Qingdao International Convention Center.

Following the principles of "ecology, environmental protection, low carbon, and recycling", the exhibition embraced the "industrial park" design concept. Spanning an area of approximately 10,000 square meters, it comprised three exhibition areas: "Hospitality Shandong, Quality Shandong", "Multinationals in China", and "Business Leisure Zone". A total of 231 participating enterprises and over 1,600 exhibits were featured. He Zhongjun, vice chairman of the China Council for Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, said, "The exhibition focused on the cooperation between multinational corporations and China, highlighting green, low-carbon, and high-quality development. It showcased the cutting-edge technologies, advanced products, and cooperative achievements of multinational corporations in China, fully demonstrating Shandong Province's strong industrial foundation and favorable business environment."

Among the exhibition areas, the "Multinationals in China" segment highlighted intelligent manufacturing, high-end equipment, information technology, and financial services. It selected iconic multinational enterprises that have closely cooperated with China over the past decade and showcased their development strategies, cooperative achievements, cutting-edge technology, advanced products, and other contents through small-scale physical objects and models. Eighteen Fortune 500 companies, including Tesla, Siemens, HP, and AstraZeneca, alongside seven globally renowned multinationals such as Refratechnik, Rhein-Koester, and Tarw, showcased their latest products and technologies. AstraZeneca, for instance, displayed over 40 new drugs, while Tesla presented the MODEL3 model and drive unit.

The "Hospitality Shandong, Quality Shandong" exhibition area aimed to exhibit the economic development, industrial advantages, business environment, folk customs, and distinctive cultural tourism of various cities in Shandong. Several representative companies also participated independently as exhibitors.

In addition, the exhibition area also included a "Business Leisure Zone" that integrated functions such as showcasing regional specialty products, negotiations, exchanges, and leisure experiences.

This exhibition was full of highlights, showcasing over 100 state-of-the-art technology products.These included the world's first AI model for commercial use in the energy industry, the world's first 100,000-ton large-scale intelligent fishery aquaculture vessel "Guoxin No. 1", the world's first hundred-ton dandelion rubber water-based extraction line, the world's first BIPV lightweight photovoltaic module, the world's largest vacuum sintering furnace based on intelligent temperature control using big data, and the world's only new energy vehicle battery casing.

This exhibition embraced the concept of green and ecological development. Attendees could effortlessly enter and access materials such as conference magazines, brochures, and notices by scanning WeChat QR codes, making the event paperless and environmentally friendly.

The entire venue was constructed using eco-friendly materials, employing a closed construction method within tents to minimize pollution. Additionally, exhibition materials were designed to be sustainable, and props were reused whenever possible. Transcending the limitations of traditional fragmented exhibition setups, the exhibition implemented a display-oriented pathway, creating an innovative and integrated outdoor exhibition model. The exhibition layout was carefully planned to optimize the viewing experience, maximizing space utilization and providing visitors with the best possible experience. With a massive 3,000-square-meter outdoor screen, 12 sets of central control audio systems, and over 100 multimedia interactive exhibits and devices, the exhibition aimed to create an immersive interactive experience. Visitors could fully immerse themselves in a visually stunning environment that seamlessly blended ecology and technology, igniting their interest and excitement about the exhibition.

