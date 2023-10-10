AVOCADO GREEN APPLAUDS CALIFORNIA'S PASSAGE OF CLIMATE DISCLOSURE BILLS

Avocado met with California legislators to help secure bills' passage.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Governor Newsom signed SB 253 and SB 261 — the first and most expansive climate risk disclosure requirement of its kind in the U.S. Avocado, the leaders in certified organic mattresses and bedding, was proud to support these bills and applaud their passage.

SB 253 will require companies that do business in California and earn at least $1 billion annually to report climate pollution across their supply and value chains. SB 261 will require companies with revenue over $500 million to report on their climate-related risks. Through their membership with Ceres, who were co-sponsors of the bill, Avocado met with lawmakers and signed on to letters to support the bills.

"We're proud to be one of 30 companies that endorsed both California climate disclosure bills recently signed by Governor Newsom," said John Davies, Avocado's Sr. Director of Brand Editorial and Sustainability. "As a Climate Neutral Certified company since 2019, we know that consistent, comparable, and reliable climate information at scale is an essential first step in the fight against climate change."

A longtime supporter of corporate climate disclosure requirements, Ceres rallied company and investor support for SB 253 and SB 261 throughout 2023. More than 30 companies, institutions, and industry groups supported one or both bills, demonstrating significant corporate support for the reporting requirements. Governor Newsom specifically mentioned the growth in corporate support in his remarks.

"These two first-in-the-nation bills will provide unprecedented insight into corporate climate emissions and financial climate risk," said Ceres CEO Mindy Lubber. "This is exactly the kind of policy framework that investors have long sought to better understand how companies are working to manage and mitigate the immense financial impacts of the climate crisis. Notably, the package also has the support from dozens of leading businesses that recognize the massive opportunity of the shift to a low-carbon economy and deserve a standardized and consistent platform to showcase their efforts."

