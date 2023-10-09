Axxess and Sulos Announce Partnership to Enhance Patient Engagement

Clients Could See Higher Referral Rates, Improved Survey Scores

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and Sulos, a HIPAA-compliant solution offering a holistic approach to patient engagement and population management, announced a collaboration that will prioritize transparency and early intervention to elevate healthcare outcomes. The joint venture harnesses data, especially between visits, to pinpoint patients in need of support, which can significantly reduce hospital readmissions and the need for emergency care.

Axxess and Sulos clients will be able to offer patients, caregivers and family members a holistic approach to care.

"Our collaboration with Sulos is an exciting step in transforming healthcare at home," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "By pairing the proficiency of our complete suite of solutions with Sulos' advanced patient engagement capabilities, we are able to provide an unparalleled solution for healthcare providers and patients."

Through this partnership, Axxess and Sulos home health, hospice, palliative and home care clients will be able to offer patients, caregivers, and family members enhanced communication, providing a holistic, patient-centered approach to care.

"The partnership between Axxess and Sulos signifies a step forward in integrated patient care," said Natasha August, CCO at Sulos. "By bridging the gap between electronic medical records and patient engagement, we're crafting a seamless experience for both providers and patients in the care at home sector."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Sulos

Sulos delivers a HIPAA-compliant, intuitive solution focused on patient engagement and population management, emphasizing early intervention and full circle transparency. Sulos' comprehensive approach ensures both improved outcomes and heightened experiences. By leveraging data, especially between visits, Sulos identifies patients requiring attention, significantly decreasing hospital readmissions and the demand for emergency services. Sulos is based in Dallas, Texas, and is proud to serve organizations across the nation.

