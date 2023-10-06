Miami International Holdings Reports September 2023 Trading Results; Year-to-Date Volume at Record Levels with Options Volume Jumping 25.8% and Equities Volume Surging 44.5%

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported September 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

September 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 116.5 million contracts, a 19.6% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 15.26%, a 31.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.2 billion contracts, a 25.8% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 46.5 million contracts, an 8.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.10%, an 18.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 483.9 million contracts, up 19.9% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 47.9 million contracts, a 45.7% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.28%, a 59.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 499.2 million contracts, up 56.5% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 22.0 million contracts, a 2.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.89%, a 12.2% increase YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.7 billion shares, a 34.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 1.80%, a 55.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 32.4 billion shares, up 44.5% from the same period in 2022.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 192,064 contracts, a 38.1% decrease YoY and a 41.7% decrease from August 2023 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

187 188

U.S. Equity Options Industry 763,134,859 837,127,631 -8.8 % 929,123,718 -17.9 % 7,560,157,102 7,122,932,919 6.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 116,458,284 97,335,822 19.6 % 137,982,535 -15.6 % 1,209,591,615 961,153,836 25.8 % MIAX Options 46,537,747 42,928,688 8.4 % 55,161,173 -15.6 % 483,939,342 403,545,842 19.9 % MIAX Pearl 47,901,118 32,881,438 45.7 % 58,153,595 -17.6 % 499,215,133 318,918,226 56.5 % MIAX Emerald 22,019,419 21,525,696 2.3 % 24,667,767 -10.7 % 226,437,140 238,689,768 -5.1 % Multi-Listed Options ADV Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 38,156,743 39,863,221 -4.3 % 40,396,683 -5.5 % 40,428,648 37,887,941 6.7 % MIAX Exchange Group 5,822,914 4,635,039 25.6 % 5,999,241 -2.9 % 6,468,404 5,112,520 26.5 % MIAX Options 2,326,887 2,044,223 13.8 % 2,398,312 -3.0 % 2,587,911 2,146,520 20.6 % MIAX Pearl 2,395,056 1,565,783 53.0 % 2,528,417 -5.3 % 2,669,600 1,696,374 57.4 % MIAX Emerald 1,100,971 1,025,033 7.4 % 1,072,512 2.7 % 1,210,894 1,269,626 -4.6 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 15.26 % 11.63 % 31.2 % 14.85 % 2.8 % 16.00 % 13.49 % 18.6 % MIAX Options 6.10 % 5.13 % 18.9 % 5.94 % 2.7 % 6.40 % 5.67 % 13.0 % MIAX Pearl 6.28 % 3.93 % 59.8 % 6.26 % 0.3 % 6.60 % 4.48 % 47.5 % MIAX Emerald 2.89 % 2.57 % 12.2 % 2.65 % 8.7 % 3.00 % 3.35 % -10.6 %



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

187 188

U.S. Equities Industry 206,831 239,417 -13.6 % 242,103 -14.6 % 2,054,761 2,276,370 -9.7 % MIAX Pearl Volume 3,730 2,784 34.0 % 4,216 -11.5 % 32,376 22,408 44.5 % MIAX Pearl ADV 187 133 40.7 % 183 1.7 % 173 119 45.3 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.80 % 1.16 % 55.1 % 1.74 % 3.6 % 1.58 % 0.98 % 60.1 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open

Interest for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures Contracts Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

187 188

MGEX Total 192,064 310,233 -38.1 % 329,483 -41.7 % 2,191,523 2,710,629 -19.2 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures 171,059 170,404 0.4 % 294,964 -42.0 % 1,910,305 1,979,268 -3.5 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options 2,839 4,897 -42.0 % 7,832 -63.8 % 62,128 58,012 7.1 % SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures 18,166 134,932 -86.5 % 26,687 -31.9 % 219,090 673,349 -67.5 % Average Daily Volume Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg MGEX Total 9,603 14,773 -35.0 % 14,325 -33.0 % 11,719 14,418 -18.7 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures 8,553 8,114 5.4 % 12,825 -33.3 % 10,216 10,528 -3.0 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options 142 233 -39.1 % 341 -58.4 % 332 309 7.7 % SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures 908 6,425 -85.9 % 1,160 -21.7 % 1,172 3,582 -67.3 % Open Interest Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Aug-23 % Chg

MGEX Total 75,234 64,464 16.7 % 63,217 19.0 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures 67,764 56,391 20.2 % 56,940 19.0 % Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options 6,725 7,558 -11.0 % 5,242 28.3 % SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures 745 515 44.7 % 1,035 -28.0 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

