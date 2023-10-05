KAZIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRESENTATIONS AT UPCOMING SCIENTIFIC MEETINGS

SYDNEY, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding upcoming data presentations at two international scientific meetings, European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 and Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting. The presentations will highlight data for both investigational clinical drugs, EVT801 and Paxalisib.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited Logo (PRNewswire)

The presentations include:

ESMO Congress 2023 (Madrid, Spain)

Title: VEGFR-3 expression profiling by histology and mRNA signature to classify patient population for the selective VEGFR-3 inhibitor EVT801

Presenter: Carlos A Gomez-Roca (IUCT-Oncopole, Toulouse, France)

Date: Saturday, 21 October 2023

Type: Poster Presentation

SNO Annual Meeting (Vancouver, Canada)

Title: Phase 1 study of paxalisib and radiotherapy for CNS disease harboring PI3K pathway mutations: pilot analysis of circulating tumor DNA for patient eligibility confirmation and post treatment response

Presenter: Brandon S. Imber (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York)

Date: Friday, 17 November 2023

Type: Poster Presentation

SNO Annual Meeting (Vancouver, Canada)

Title: Combining ONC201 and paxalisib for the treatment of Diffuse Midline Glioma (DIPG); the preclinical results underpinning the international Phase II clinical trial (NCT05009992)

Presenter: Evangeline R. Jackson (University of Newcastle, Australia)

Date: Friday, 17 November 2023

Type: Plenary Oral Presentation

SNO Annual Meeting (Vancouver, Canada)

Title: PNOC022: A combination therapy trial using an adaptive platform design for patients with Diffuse Midline Gliomas (DMGs) at initial diagnosis, post-radiation therapy and at time of Progression

Presenter: Sabine Mueller (University of California, San Francisco)

Date: Sunday, 19 November 2023

Type: Oral Presentation

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib is or has been the subject of ten clinical trials in this disease. A completed Phase II study in glioblastoma reported promising signals of clinical activity in 2021, and a pivotal study in glioblastoma, GBM AGILE, is ongoing, with final data expected in CY2023. Other clinical trials are ongoing in brain metastases, diffuse midline gliomas CNS lymphoma, with several, and primary of these having reported encouraging interim data.

Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for glioblastoma by the FDA in August 2020. Paxalisib was also awarded (FTD) in July 2023 for the treatment of solid tumour brain metastases harbouring PI3K pathway mutations in combination with radiation therapy. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma in August 2020, and for atypical teratoid / rhabdoid tumours (AT/RT) in June 2022 and July 2022, respectively.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A Phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified as such by the use of words such as "may," "will," "estimate," "future," "forward," "anticipate," or other similar words. Any statement describing Kazia's future plans, strategies, intentions, expectations, objectives, goals or prospects, and other statements that are not historical facts, are also forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the timing for results and data related to Kazia's clinical and preclinical trials, and Kazia's strategy and plans with respect to its programs, including paxalisib and EVT801. Such statements are based on Kazia's current expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting its business and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties: associated with clinical and preclinical trials and product development, related to regulatory approvals, related to Kazia's executive leadership changes, and related to the impact of global economic conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Kazia's Annual Report, filed on form 20-F with the SEC, and in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Kazia undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this announcement.

This announcement was authorized for release by Dr John Friend, CEO, on behalf of the Board of Directors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited