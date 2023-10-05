Binance Blockchain Week Announces Impressive Speaker Lineup for November Conference in Istanbul

Following the successes in Dubai and Paris, Binance is hosting its third flagship conference in Istanbul by bringing together thought leaders and innovators from a wide range of industries including finance, sports, gaming, Web3, and more.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance , today announced the first wave of speakers for its annual flagship conference Binance Blockchain Week in Istanbul from November 8 to 9, 2023.

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, shared: "We are very excited and are looking forward to welcoming the global crypto community to the beautiful city of Istanbul. This is the place to be for blockchain and crypto enthusiasts. In recent years, Turkey has emerged as a promising crypto hub within the region and globally. Turkey stands out as a country with one of the highest crypto adoption rates globally, at around 12 percent now. There's also a vibrant and inclusive crypto community and startup culture in the country, where the future of blockchain is welcomed with open arms. This makes Turkey the perfect place to learn more about blockchain, share best practices, and chart the new era of finance together."

With the theme of "The Next Billion: Empowering the Future of Web3," Binance Blockchain Week Istanbul will focus on the future of Web3, including how blockchain and crypto can empower the next billion people to improve their everyday lives.

The lineup of speakers features innovators, policymakers and industry thought leaders, business influencers, entrepreneurs, including Yat Siu, Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands; Faruk Eczacıbaşı, President of Turkish Informatics Foundation; Alexandre Dreyfus, Founder and CEO of Chiliz; Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox; Pär Helgosson, Head of Web3 and Metaverse at Paris Saint-Germain; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; Shane O'Connor, Innovation Manager for Emerging Tech at UNICEF; and many more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear directly from Binance's senior leadership team including its Head of Regional Markets Richard Teng and Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan.

"We're always focused on helping the industry to continue building and maturing in collaboration with other industry players, and conferences like this are pivotal to making that possible," added Rachel.

This conference aims to provide a platform for people to engage in valuable conversations around Web3 and the latest industry innovations, trends and issues — evoking ideas, facilitating development, making connections, and finding solutions to challenges. Turkey, where traditional finance embraces the future of blockchain, becomes the backdrop.

Thousands of individuals and many notable organizations from all over the globe are expected to join Binance in Istanbul, Turkey this year.Over the coming weeks, Binance will be unveiling more details including influential speakers to catch as well as the full conference agenda through its official channels and event landing page .

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird specials available for a limited period of time.

The upcoming conference in Istanbul follows the incredible successes of Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai and Paris last year. Follow Binance for more information and updates on the conference. For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please reach out to the events team at binanceblockchainweek@binance.com .

