Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Coverage Pro

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Scottsdale, Arizona-based The Coverage Pro. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

The Coverage Pro is a retail insurance broker with expertise in construction for commercial and personal lines clients throughout Arizona. As part of the transaction Gallagher will also acquire The Coverage Pro's affiliated company General Southwest Insurance Agency, based in Phoenix. Jeff LaScala, Caily LaScala and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Coverage Pro has a culture similar to ours, and their market expertise will enhance our capabilities in the Southwest," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jeff, Caily and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.