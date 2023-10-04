Batteries Plus Ranks on Franchise Times 2023 Top 400 List

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Climbs 9 Spots to #130 on This Year's List

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, was recognized as one of the top 400 franchises in the Franchise Times Top 400 list, the most comprehensive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States. Batteries Plus' rank on this prestigious list is based on the brand's global system sales and number of locations. As another welcome surprise, Batteries Plus moved up nine positions on the list, coming in at #130 and maintaining its excellence in the franchising space.

"The Franchise Times Top 400 is an annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance," said Franchise Times Editor-In-Chief Laura Michaels. "The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available."

This ranking is the latest on a long list of accolades for Batteries Plus this year, alongside being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame with additional rankings on both the publication's Franchise 500® list and its inaugural Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list. The brand achieved its highest sales month in history in May, a month in which 15 additional company sales records were broken. Batteries Plus also continues its growth with over 700 units open in the United States with more on the way through more franchise agreements and a brand-new Market Stewardship Program that hybridizes what is typically found in Master Franchise (MFA) and Area Development (ADA) Agreements, allowing franchisees oversight on an entire market.

"This year has been a record run for Batteries Plus and we're honored to be included in Franchise Times' Top 400 list once again this year," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "From the top down, our organization is dedicated to our unique franchise model and offering power solutions to as many communities around the country as we can. This ranking is further proof that our people are powering their communities and leaving an impact on the people they serve and we're excited to continue this growth into the years ahead."

Batteries Plus has been on a steady path of growth which can be attributed to the multi-billion-dollar markets that the franchise model is based on - Batteries, $110B; Bulbs, $118.3B, Device Repair, $4B, Key Fobs, $4.82B. In addition, the brand's inherent needs-based nature coupled with the stability of its business model has made it a very attractive investment opportunity. Franchise owners benefit from this, allowing them to open locations quickly and making business even more efficient. The brand's stable, lucrative business model continues to garner interest from prospective franchisees who want to make these resources more available in their communities.

"2023 has been nothing short of exciting for us," added Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "The Batteries Plus system is growing and our franchisees are continuing to prove that they are the best at what they do. We're grateful to be named to this list once again and we can't wait to see how much we've grown at this point next year."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com/ .

