Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Altman Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Louisville, Kentucky-based WLA Insurance, LLC, dba Altman Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Altman Insurance Services provides employee benefits brokerage and consulting services to large and small group businesses in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. Billy Altman, Mike Summerfield and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Robby White, head of Gallagher's South Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Altman Insurance Services is a highly regarded agency with a strong culture that will expand our employee benefits capabilities in the South Central region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Billy, Mike and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.