ACE HARDWARE ANNOUNCES 5TH ACE REWARDS DAYS THIS OCTOBER

Exciting 2-Day Event Offers Neighbors Enrolled In The Ace Rewards Program Exclusive Online-Only Deals

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, is bringing back Ace Rewards Days for the fifth year in a row. The two-day event — October 10-11, 2023 — offers exclusive online deals and special bonus offers for Ace Rewards Members available only at acehardware.com. Ace Rewards is free to join at acehardware.com/acerewards.

Members can access exclusive deals and events including Ace Rewards Days, earn points on purchases, and qualify for free delivery from their local participating Ace store with online purchases of $50 or more.

With all the top brands under one roof, Ace is a destination for everything from grills and power tools to paint and home restoration supplies. The event kicks off at 12:01 AM on Tuesday, October 10 and runs through Wednesday, October 11. Ace Rewards Members can save 15 percent with code AR2023 on select regular-priced items, and they can also earn double bonus points.

Ace Rewards Days gives our neighbors the opportunity for exclusive savings on everything you need for your home including outdoor power equipment and tools, grills and accessories, outdoor lighting and décor, outdoor storage and sheds, and more. Neighbors can find hot deals from the best brands in power tools and outdoor power equipment, including Craftsman, DeWalt, EGO, and Milwaukee. Special discounts will also be available on popular items from Kamado Joe and Masterbuilt grills and smokers, Clark+Kensington paint, John Deere equipment, and Truff seasonings.

"Ace Rewards Days is a great way for us to give back to our loyal customers," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital, Ace Hardware Corporation. "With the strong demand we're seeing for power tools, grills, and supplies for home projects, we are excited to say 'thank you' to our customers with these exclusive online deals and discounts on thousands of products."

Ace Hardware is a popular shopping destination for lawn mowers, snow blowers, and grills, given they include the helpful free assembly and delivery. Ace Rewards Members get Free Assembly & Delivery on Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers & Snow Blowers $399+ and on Grills and Accessories $399+. Free delivery gives neighbors the ultimate in convenience since these items come delivered ready to use together with a knowledgeable Ace associate available to help them get the most out of their new purchase.

Ace Hardware continues to evolve and enhance its online shopping experience for customers. The Ace App is the portal to a shopping experience that gives customers access to thousands of products from the best brands at Ace and exclusive online-only offers and events like Ace Rewards Days.

Disclaimer: Participation and delivery area vary by store. Excludes same day delivery.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

