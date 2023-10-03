SURREAL and Streaming Global partner to deliver GPU Multitenancy to the metaverse & XR

ATLANTA , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL Events and Streaming Global announced today that they have entered into a strategic 3-year agreement to provide remote-rendered, real-time pixel-streaming and GPU Multitenancy to users of SURREAL XP.

Efficiently and cost-effectively scaling cloud infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges with metaverse experiences and spatial commerce. Current cloud rendering for high fidelity, low latency metaverse platforms, such as SURREAL XP, leverages WebRTC protocol for pixel-streaming – which equates to one (1) GPU to one (1) concurrent user (CCU). However, SURREAL is partnering with Streaming Global to bring multitenancy to the GPU, scaling at least nine (9) times the current capacity at lower rates and higher fidelity.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Streaming Global to bring this revolutionary GPU Multitenancy solution to the market," said SURREAL CEO Josh Rush. "Streaming Global has once again demonstrated how they are revolutionizing and scaling streaming technology, and solving the largest infrastructural challenge of streaming high-resolution multiplayer experiences."

In addition to producing superior performance and scale advantages, Streaming Global's SG-RT pixel-streaming protocol improves visual quality and reduces the resources required for deployment.

"The blue-chip brands and clients that trust SURREAL to deliver best-in-class immersive experiences and spatial commerce make them the ideal partner," said Streaming Global CEO Richard Oesterreicher. "We look forward to collaborating with SURREAL to enable scale in earnest and paving the way to superior unit economics for the market."

SG-RT pixel-streaming protocol combines the world's fastest and most reliable remote-rendering delivery to every screen type with a simultaneous data back channel for input, enabling users to consume and interact with realtime rendered immersive experiences without the need for a dedicated GPU on their client device. This technology is immediately available in the latest release of SURREAL XP.

About Streaming Global

Streaming Global's patented software overlay components for data, media, and pixel stream delivery is realtime combined with unparalleled flexibility. It is the first company to develop software to fundamentally revolutionize the delivery of streaming media, complex data set transfers and remote-rendered pixel streaming, significantly reducing delivery costs while improving performance and reliability at scale. Streaming Global enables an intelligent and dynamic distribution pipeline optimized within an existing infrastructure and workflow. Streaming Global didn't invent streaming, it perfected it. Visit https://streaming.global for more information.

About SURREAL

Helping businesses and brands unlock the potential of immersive experiences and spatial computing, SURREAL provides end-to-end metaverse solutions for platform publishing, spatial commerce, art production and professional services. Built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine and pixel-streamed to the browser, SURREAL XP is a practical metaverse platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that codifies the real utility of metaverse—engagement—with photorealistic, web-based, multiplayer experiences. A social-first, device-agnostic and avatar-based platform, SURREAL helps enterprises across geographies, industries and verticals harness the power of cutting-edge technology to meaningfully and memorably connect with clients, prospects, employees and fans by bringing any experience to life—in any virtual space imaginable. Visit https://www.surrealevents.com for more information.

