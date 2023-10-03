Procede Software, Customers, Partners, and OEMs "Come Together" for Two Action-Packed Days of Insights and Industry Collaboration at Annual User Conference

Procede Software, Customers, Partners, and OEMs "Come Together" for Two Action-Packed Days of Insights and Industry Collaboration at Annual User Conference

A record-breaking crowd descended on the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego's historic Gaslamp Quarter to see firsthand how Procede is delivering on advancements to its products and services for the benefit of its customers and the industry.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced another year of record-breaking attendance at the 2023 Procede Software Conference (PSC). The company chose this year's conference theme, "Come Together," to reflect the collaborative event format, which brings together stakeholders from across the industry to provide input on the Excede roadmap, exchange best practices, and network.

2023 Procede Software Conference (PRNewswire)

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "Each year, the PSC provides an unparalleled opportunity to listen to, collaborate with, and harness the collective insights of our customers—the people who use Excede every day—as well as our Certified Partners and OEM representatives. With their input, we align our product roadmap to areas that not only enable dealerships to run their businesses more effectively, but also drive advancement across the entire industry." Kettler continued, "It was a phenomenal conference, and we are so grateful to everyone who came."

Kettler kicked off the conference with a keynote presentation and company update that reinforced Procede's ongoing commitment to investing in industry, company, and product innovation. Following Kettler on the main stage was Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer, who highlighted the company's continued strategic focus on both customer success and the customer journey. Cocco emphasized the numerous ways the company engages with customers and encourages candid feedback, shared recurring themes, and explained how the company is taking action toward continuous improvement.

Next, Eric Liddell, Vice President of Product Architecture, took the stage and previewed new features and enhancements that will be included in the upcoming release of Excede. Liddell emphasized that the development efforts for the new release are focused on solving tangible challenges that dealerships face in their day-to-day operations.

Following the keynote presentations and a video appearance by the Procede Players house band, the conference continued with two full days of highly interactive dealership department- and OEM-specific breakout sessions; an expo featuring Procede's Certified Partners; and signature networking events.

Throughout the expo, customers had the opportunity to meet with Procede subject matter experts and Certified Partners for Q&A and dedicated product demos. Attendees were also invited to stop by a headshot lounge to have professional headshots taken. The conference concluded with a rockin' closing reception and after-hours live karaoke band.

Next year's PSC is scheduled for September 16-18, 2024, at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. Space is limited, and the conference is again expected to sell out early. Customers and Certified Partners interested in attending can add their names to the interest list by contacting marketing@procedesoftware.com.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Media Contact

Megan Dickinson

Procede Software

mdickinson@procedesoftware.com

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Procede Software