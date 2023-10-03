Geotab Expands Market Leadership with Deloitte Alliance, Delivering Significant Scale and Reach Across Industries

Geotab and Deloitte aim to strengthen fleet management across the U.S.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte , the world's largest professional services network. As an industry-leading systems integrator, Deloitte will offer Geotab's award-winning portfolio of connected transportation solutions, as well as consultation and integration services, to public sector and private sector clients across the United States.

Geotab Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Geotab's industry-leading data intelligence solutions and Deloitte's systems integration tools can help improve clients' telematics data, offering advanced insights, enhanced visibility and high-quality decision-making capabilities. The new alliance will also combine Deloitte's fleet management experience with Geotab's data intelligence platforms to support fleet decarbonization, operational optimization, predictive maintenance and fleet lifecycle management, and to help improve efficiency, driver safety, sustainability, and overall data integration.

"We are delighted to announce our alliance with Deloitte, given its experience in analytics and proven track record overseeing large technology implementations," said Sherry Calkins, Vice President, Connected Car & Platform Solutions at Geotab. "Together with Deloitte, we will unlock the full potential of fleets across the country, providing our customers with comprehensive support and quality data insights aligned to an ever-changing business landscape."

Deloitte's Fleet Center of Excellence (Fleet COE) supports public sector and private sector clients in all aspects of fleet management and brings innovation and advanced analytics to solve the most pressing and complex fleet management challenges. The Fleet COE supports more than 120,000 fleet assets across numerous focus areas – including non-tactical vehicles, law enforcement fleets, last mile delivery, and on-road medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

"We're proud to launch a new, collaborative effort with Geotab to help commercial and government clients improve fuel efficiency, maximize the deployment of electric vehicles, and deliver goods and services more quickly," said Jason Wainstein, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and the ecosystems and alliances leader for Deloitte's government and public services practice. "By implementing Geotab's cutting-edge fleet management, predictive maintenance and analytics support platforms, we can help clients accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy and maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of transportation resources.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.8 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog .

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

