Morton Salt and Alter Brewing toast to 175 years of "Pure Joy" launching a limited-edition Morton Beer

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morton Salt, Inc. and Alter Brewing are pleased to introduce Pure Joy, a limited-edition beer named in honor of Morton Salt's founder, Joy Morton. The beer is crafted by Alter Brewing and available at its locations in Downers Grove, Oak Brook and St. Charles beginning October 2, 2023.

Morton Salt and Alter Brewing Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to partner with such an iconic, global leader celebrating their 175th anniversary," said Ken Henricks

Collaborations have played a significant role in the craft-beer industry allowing breweries and brands alike to expand their reach across new market segments and consumers. Alter Brewing's Head Brewer, Matt McCowan, shared, "I think the best way to showcase Morton Salt is to create a hazy IPA/Gose blend featuring a sweet and citrusy aroma, a smooth, flavorful, and juicy flavor profile, and a noticeable punch of salt that blends well with an overall sweet, smooth backbone. We think our customers, old and new, will truly enjoy our Morton-inspired Beer!"

"We're very excited to collaborate with Alter Brewing to offer a delicious, refreshing one-of-a-kind beer to toast with our customers as we continue to celebrate Morton Salt's 175th anniversary," said Kristin Edstrom, Senior Brand Licensing Manager for Morton Salt. "Since 1848, Morton Salt has remained a trusted authority in salt in North America. Alter Brewing, known for its highly creative and tasteful craft brew selections, has done a great job honoring our rich heritage through their thoughtful creation and brewing of Pure Joy."

Ken Henricks, President of Alter Brewing, shared, "We're honored to partner with such an iconic, global leader celebrating their 175th anniversary. Our collaboration with Morton celebrates finding joy in the small things that bring people together."

The Morton-inspired beer will be available on draft and in four-packs to go at all three Alter Brewing locations, as well as in limited local distribution for everyone to enjoy. Visit AlterBrewing.com for location information. In addition, Pure Joy will be available at The Morton Arboretum's Ginkgo Restaurant and Café in Lisle. For more information, visit MortonArboretum.com.

About Morton Salt, Inc.

Morton Salt, Inc. is a trusted authority in salt in North America. The iconic Morton® brand, coupled with the broadest footprint in the industry, has made the company a leader since 1848. Morton produces salt for culinary, water softening, household, road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and numerous other uses. Headquartered in Chicago, Morton Salt, with affiliates in the Bahamas and Canada, is committed to safety, quality, and service in the communities in which it operates. MortonSalt.com

About Alter Brewing

Alter Brewing Company is a foundational brewery of the western Chicago suburban craft beer scene. Building on its commitments to quality and excellent hospitality, Alter seeks to create change by Altering the public's perception of beer's potential, as well as driving positive change in the community.

Alter operates a taproom in Downers Grove and full restaurants in. St. Charles and Oak Brook, IL. All locations are open 7 days a week. For hours, directions, and more information visit them online: AlterBrewing.com

For more information, go to MortonSalt.com or visit us on Instagram or Facebook, and follow Alter Brewing at AlterBrewing.com and Alter Brewing on Instagram and Facebook.

Alter Brewing Morton Pure Joy Beer Collab (PRNewswire)

Alter Brewing Morton Salt Brew Day (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morton Salt, Inc.