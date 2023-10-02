Hicks Thomas Partner Stewart Hoffer Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers Guide for 2024

Hoffer is among select group of attorneys named Lawdragon Leading Corporate Employment Lawyer and Leading Litigator

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that firm partner Stewart Hoffer has been named to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers guide, a listing of the top employment attorneys in the country.

The honor places Mr. Hoffer among a select group of lawyers. He is one of only 37 attorneys in the country to be honored by Lawdragon in its Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers guide and its list of 500 Leading Litigators in America. Among those, only 11 are in Texas and four in Houston.

"There are many incredible lawyers on these lists. To be included in both is a wonderful honor," said Mr. Hoffer. "The real honor, though, is having the opportunity to do this work on behalf of our valued clients. To also be recognized for it is icing on the cake."

The Lawdragon Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers guide describes honorees as "unsurpassed experts who try to keep the balance between corporate America and its workers." Honorees specialize in employment litigation, defending trade secrets, discrimination, ERISA, wage and hour and other claims.

Honored for his labor and employment litigation expertise, Mr. Hoffer represents plaintiffs and defendants in employment lawsuits and has extensive experience handling cases before federal, state and local labor and employment agencies. His knowledge of workplace laws and regulations, along with his timely and wise counsel, have made him a go-to resource for his many clients.

Mr. Hoffer is also board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers.

"We are so excited for Stewart," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "He is an exceptional lawyer, works hard day in and day out, and most importantly is successful for our clients. This recognition is well-deserved."

Published annually, the Lawdragon 500 guide relies on meticulous editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research. The full guide can be viewed here.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, Calif., the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

