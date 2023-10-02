Global Gaming Women Announces Event Line-up at Global Gaming Expo 2023 including the 13th Annual Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser

The annual event, Kick Up Your Heels, supports scholarships for professional women in the gaming industry and celebrates honorees of the Patty Becker Pay It Forward award.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW) announces the 13th Annual Kick Up Your Heels premier fundraising event to support the GGW Charitable Education Fund. The event supports scholarships and other development offerings for professional women in the gaming industry and celebrates honorees of the Patty Becker Pay It Forward award on Wednesday, October 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at XS Nightclub at Wynn, Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased here. In addition, GGW has a surprise in store for all attendees of this year's Kick Up Your Heels event. Unveiling will occur promptly at 6 p.m.

(PRNewsfoto/Global Gaming Women) (PRNewswire)

On Tuesday, October 10, Global Gaming Women Board Member, Ellen Whittemore, will be inducted into the American Gaming Association Gaming Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023. Ellen currently serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Wynn Resorts. This recognition is a tribute to Ellen's legacy as a renowned expert in gaming law, as well as a humanitarian and champion for gender equality in the industry. Global Gaming Women is proud to celebrate this incredible milestone alongside Ellen.

GGW is also excited to announce the return of the in-person Sip & Social with Keynote Speaker Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, for a fireside chat centering on her journey throughout the gaming industry and leading to her current tenure as the first black female team president in the NFL. Join us for a light breakfast, networking, and inspiration on Thursday, October 12, from 8 to 10 a.m. in Casanova Room 501 inside The Venetian Expo. Tickets are $50 per attendee and $60 the week of the event. Registration is required and is available here. In addition, this event will also celebrate the honorees of CDC Gaming Report's "10 Women Rising in Gaming", in partnership with Global Gaming Women.

GGW leadership continues our essential pillar of work as the leading gaming industry non-profit dedicated to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of professional women, with participation in a series of educational panels during G2E with three distinctive panels. Access to the academic track requires the purchase of an All-Access or 1-Day pass offered here.

GGW sessions in partnership with G2E include:

Tuesday, October 10, 11:40 - 12:30 p.m., Titian 2205

How Female Gamers are Influencing Game Design

Moderator: Carolyn Tomczyk, Sr. Director, Art Design at Konami

Panelists: Kimberly Cohn , Senior Director of Game Design at Light & Wonder, Helen Walton , Chief Commercial Officer at G. Games and Francine Maric , Gaming Blogger and Influencer known as Lady Luck HQ

Tuesday, October 10, 2:00 - 2:50 p.m., Titian 2205

Lessons in Leadership: The GGW Model

Moderator: Lauren Bates , Global Gaming Women President 2024

Panelists: Cassie Stratford , Senior Vice President of Legal Operations and Regulatory Compliance at Boyd Gaming, Christie Eickelman , Vice President of Global Marketing at Gaming Laboratories International, LLC and Phyllis Gilland , Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Golden Entertainment

Tuesday, October 10, 3:10 - 4:00 p.m., Titian 2205

Gamechangers: Gaming's Trailblazing Women

Moderator: Melissa Aarskaug Vice President of Game Sales at Gaming Laboratories International, LLC

Panelists: Debi Nutton , Board Member at Everi Holdings Inc. and Julie Cameron-Doe , Chief Financial Officer at Wynn Resorts

"Global Gaming Women is ushering in a new era at this year's G2E with an impressive line-up of educational programing on Tuesday, followed by the ever-popular 13th Annual Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser Wednesday evening and then the return of Sip & Social with an inspirational keynote speech on Thursday morning. We are thrilled that because of the ongoing support of our generous sponsors, we are able to continue offering educational programming and events that allow our members to connect, be empowered and collaborate furthering the success of women and improving our industry overall," said Cassie Stratford, president of Global Gaming Women.

GGW membership represents women in commercial, tribal, suppliers, lottery, tourism, and digital. Soon after its launch, offering education and training, mentoring, and networking events, membership multiplied. GGW has more than 7,000 professional women members in all states and over 30 countries, with members in job level categories of 21% front-line leaders, 30% supervisors and managers, 25% directors, and 25% vice presidents or above. In addition to its traditional offerings, development programs include Lean-In circles and virtual masterclasses.

For a complete list of officers, please click HERE.

To learn more about the benefits of GGW membership, click HERE.

About Global Gaming Women

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections and nurture emerging women leaders. In 2016, Global Gaming Women launched as an independent charitable organization to deliver high-impact programs and events on a global scale that support, inspire, and influence the development of women in the gaming and lottery industry. Follow GGW's social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Visit globalgamingwomen.org for more information, or call +1 (702) 492-5320.

Media Contact:

Kelly Hatch

Associate Director, Global Gaming Women

+1 (702) 492-5320

khatch@globalgamingwomen.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Gaming Women