Blazesoft introduces its latest venture Zula Casino and reveals a $10M investment into its upcoming sports venture

Blazesoft launches its latest social casino platform ZulaCasino.com and announces a significant investment of $10 million US dollars into its future groundbreaking social sports and casino brand.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft , a North American leader in the online entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce its brand new venture ZulaCasino.com . The new social casino with sweepstakes features hundreds of casino-style slots, fish, and crash games supplied by the leading gaming providers across the globe. Zula Casino offers daily jackpots, tournaments, a loyalty program, and captivating promotions in an effort to always improve the player experience.

Of the platform's debut, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Blazesoft Yuliy German said, "Zula Casino's launch marks a significant milestone in Blazesoft's journey to redefine the gaming experience. In keeping with our unwavering commitment to provide unparalleled entertainment, we're excited to offer players a truly engaging and enjoyable platform that uniquely blends social gaming with sweepstakes elements."

This is Blazesoft's second social casino brand, following the massive success of FortuneCoins.com, which has been live in the United States and Canada for over 18 months. With over 3 million registered players, partnerships with more than 30 esteemed gaming providers, hundreds of games, and a consistent monthly growth rate, it is evident that a proof of concept will lay the groundwork for future success.

Blazesoft's plans to scale don't stop with Zula Casino. The company announced a $10 million investment into its future sports brand, Sportzino.com . First of its kind, Sportzino will blend the worlds of social sports and casino-style gaming, offering a diverse range of sports and leagues, virtual sports, esports, hundreds of slots, bingo, and other game categories, daily tournaments, contests, and promotions.

Users can expect to see the following features on Sportzino.com:

A wide variety of sports and leagues - including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, tennis, soccer, Formula 1, and more

All possible prediction types - singles, parlays, systems, same game picks, and more

Cross-platform compatibility - users can switch between devices and games anytime

All-in-1 hub - one central hub showcasing sports statistics, virtual sports, esports, bonuses/promotions, and more

Adjustability in core - Flexible widget structure containing managed content based on player interests.

The launch of the social sportsbook is expected to take place by the end of 2023, and Blazesoft will be sharing further updates and details in the coming months.

In his statement about the company's vision, Blazesoft CEO Mickey Blayvas said, "Blazesoft continues to be a leader in the online entertainment arena in North America; and Fortune Coins, Zula Casino, and Sportzino each reflect our ultimate ambition to being the number one player in the market. With our introduction to the sports market in 2024, we anticipate Blazesoft's growth trajectory will skyrocket as we plan for substantial market expansion."

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com and ZulaCasino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming.

For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

