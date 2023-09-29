WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Teams up with NBC Sports to Help Fans Tackle the Sunday Night Scaries

Scary Good Sunday Night" Events Offer Fans an Outlet to Cure the Sunday Scaries, With Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is joining forces with NBC Sports in their efforts to give fans an outlet for the Sunday Scaries. NBC Sports launched a nationwide series of Sunday Night Football watch parties aimed at offering fans a unique viewing experience as they watch the NFL's best on NBC and Peacock.

The Sunday Scaries are described as feelings of anxiety that occur every Sunday before the start of a new work week. A recent survey conducted by LinkedIn revealed that 80 percent of professionals experience the Sunday Scaries with the peak between 8-9.

Belair, a three-time WWE champion, is set to inject her unparalleled energy into this campaign, empowering fans to tackle the Sunday Scaries head-on and infuse excitement into their Sunday nights.

"I'm excited to partner with NBC Sports to help fans fight off the Sunday Scaries and start their week off with great energy," said Belair. "Sundays are for fun and football, not scaries."

The Scary Good Sunday Night viewing parties have already captivated major markets, allowing fans to shed their new-week worries and immerse themselves in the camaraderie of Sunday Night Football. These events have featured exclusive partnerships with Taskrabbit and Breethe, enhancing the Sunday Night experience for attendees.

In Miami, the fun was taken up a notch with the presence of Miami Dolphins' legend Jason Taylor, and the upcoming Scary Good Sunday Night event in New York on October 1 promises to be just as exciting with New York Jets' legend Wayne Chrebet set to make an appearance.

Each event offers attendees the opportunity to win fantastic prizes to elevate their Sunday nights, including exclusive savings on TV-mounting and other home services, courtesy of Taskrabbit, complimentary three-month memberships from the meditation and mental wellness app, Breethe, and three-months of free Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium subscribers can stream every WWE Premium Live Event plus thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE including original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and fan-favorite shows from the WWE archives. To learn more about WWE on Peacock, please visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.

"We are looking forward to having Bianca join our efforts to enhance the communal Sunday Night Football experience for fans as they start a new week," said Lyndsay Signor, NBC Sports senior vice president of Consumer Engagement. "We know SNF can be a cure for the Sunday Scaries and are excited to continue offer an outlet that provides enthusiasm and promotes self-care."

The Scary Good Sunday Night parties kicked off to rave reviews on September 17 and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Attendees will be able to enjoy Scary Good Sunday Nights giveaways, photo ops, special guest appearances, a sweepstakes, self-care experiences from On Her Turf and great food at some of the best bars in the country.

To learn more, go to NBCSports.com/ScaryGoodSNF

Fans are invited to be a part of the Scary Good Sunday Night experience in the following upcoming cities:

October 1: Chicken N Pickle in Kansas City and Houston Hall in New York.

October 8: Backyard in Dallas and Golden Gate Tap Room in San Francisco.

October 15: TBD

NBC'S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION'S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 12 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC's Sunday Night Football finished the 2022-23 TV season as primetime's #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the #1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the 13th consecutive TV season .

