The TECMA Group of Companies Announce the acquisition and Merger with NCH Customs Brokers

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecma, through its subsidiary Tecma Customs Solutions, announced today the purchase and merger of NCH Customs Brokers, a leading provider of US Customs Brokerage services along the US and Mexico Border.

"Tecma brings the support and scale NCH has needed to respond and compete in this ever-changing environment."

Nelson Calzadilla, The NCH founder, and President said, "This is a significant step for NCH, as the global realignment is bringing increased opportunities to our border region. Tecma brings the support and scale NCH has needed to respond and compete in this ever-changing environment."

Becoming part of the Tecma Family is a great acknowledgement for NCH. We have become an industry leader in US Customs Services and the Tecma name will give us greater standing in the cross-border manufacturing sector.

"We could not be more pleased to bring Nelson and his NCH team on board as part of our Customs Group. Nelson has built a reputation of excellence in the complex world of US Customs compliance where other customs brokers have come to rely on" said Alan Russell, CEO of The Tecma Group. "We are honored to have reached an agreement with NCH and for Nelson to become part of the TECMA family. Combined with Tecma's current Customs operations we will scale with improved technology, improved service to our clients, and seek new business opportunities."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Nelson and NCH Customs Brokers

NCH Customs Brokers was founded in September 2009. What started as a one customer and one employee small enterprise has now grown into an operation that serves customers from the Fortune 500 list in diverse industries such as medical devices, automotive parts, and wind energy. The founder, Nelson Calzadilla has been a Licensed Customs Broker since 1995 and worked as a compliance officer and operations director for different international manufacturing companies.

About Tecma

The Tecma Group of Companies was co-founded over three decades ago by current company CEO, Alan Russell. Tecma has become an international enterprise that occupies over 8 million square feet of production, warehouse, and distribution space on both sides of the international border at El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, San Diego, and Tijuana with additional operations throughout Mexico.

Tecma's divisions of US Customs Solutions, Cross Border Trucking, Warehousing and Logistics allows Tecma to be a total solution for its Mexico manufacturing clients. Read more at tecma.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tecma