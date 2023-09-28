Sinclair Oil Launches Second Year Campaign Supporting Folds of Honor

Benefiting educational pursuits of military and first responder families

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Oil (Sinclair), an HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) brand, today announced a second-year initiative supporting Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that helps provide educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

This October, participating Sinclair-branded retail locations will donate a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of fuel sold. Additionally, Sinclair will donate $3 for every new DINOPAY® app account for the first 35,000 users. All DINOPAY® users will be given the opportunity to donate their 10 cents per gallon DINOPAY® fuel discount to Folds of Honor during the October campaign. After raising more than $900,000 last year, Sinclair Oil aims to raise $1 million dollars over 31 days, with the support of participating Sinclair-branded retail partners and customers.

"With each fill-up at participating Sinclair-branded retail locations, you can help provide life-changing scholarship opportunities," said Fergie Theriault, vice president of branded marketing for HF Sinclair. "Through this campaign, we continue to show gratitude by the gallons to the families of service members and first responders."

According to available data, several states in which Sinclair-branded retail locations or customers are present, rank among the top 10 states for veteran populations, including Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming. Funds raised through Fueling Folds of Honor will support veteran and first responder families in the communities surrounding participating Sinclair locations. Customers may also choose to donate to the initiative through online donations promoted on Sinclair Oil's website.

For more information about participating locations visit SinclairFuelingFolds.com. For more information about Sinclair Oil and HF Sinclair visit SinclairOil.com.

About HF Sinclair Corporation

HF Sinclair Corporation (HF Sinclair), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products primarily in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 Sinclair-branded retail locations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

About Sinclair Oil

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,500 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ gasoline.

DINOPAY® is an app-based payment system that allows users to pay for fuel and in-store items with their mobile device, track receipts, utilize fuel discounts, and locate the nearest Sinclair location.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members serving in the United States Armed Forces and to first responders who have fallen or been disabled. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million in all 50 states to military dependents. Among the students served, 41% are minorities. Academic scholarships for first responders' families were added in 2022. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit FoldsofHonor.org.

SOURCE Sinclair Oil